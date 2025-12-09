L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison unveils himself

Anonymity in reviews has a lingering mystique from an era when tiny cameras were fantastical Bond gadgets, writes Times critic Bill Addison. Anonymity was a kind of armor. Removing it feels lighter, but far more vulnerable. Unveiling my face won’t change how I go about the business of reviewing. The Times pays for all my meals.