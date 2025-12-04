Debunking Pigmentation: Dr. Nancy Samolitis on Melasma Triggers and the Ingredients That Really Work

What if the go-to treatment for dark spots was actually making them worse? In our first episode of Live & Well, host Melissa Magsaysay is joined by top dermatologist Dr. Nancy Samolitis to challenge our most common assumptions about pigmentation. This conversation delivers a masterclass in decoding pigmentation. Dr. Samolitis dismantles the myths and marketing claims, explaining why heat may be the enemy of melasma, and why a high-percentage Vitamin C serum isn’t the silver bullet you’ve been sold. We get into the real science of how pigment forms and the expert-level strategies to finally get it under control.