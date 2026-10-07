Dodgers Debate NLDS Game 3: Yamamoto dominates, October Kiké arrives

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The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves 3-1, but the story is the pitching domination by Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Los Angeles Times beat writer Maddie Lee and columnists Bill Plaschke and Mirjam Swanson discuss that and Kiké Hernández’s October arrival.