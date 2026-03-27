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Entertainment & Arts

David Cross on how comedy specials don’t feel special anymore

By Nate Jackson
Jeff Amlotte and Mark E. Potts
Comedian David Cross talks about his new comedy special “The End of the Beginning of the End.”
Entertainment & Arts
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Jeff Amlotte

Jeff Amlotte joined the Los Angeles Times in 1999 and has been a video journalist since 2007.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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