Episode 8: L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath on the Fire Response And Her Vision For What Comes Next
As the neighborhoods hit hardest by the Palisades and Eaton Fires rebuild, modern building codes will largely ensure that houses and other structures will be more resilient.
But what else needs to be done across these communities to make sure the next disaster isn’t as devastating?
How do we rebuild in a way that makes the neighborhoods whole again and also safer, stronger, and less vulnerable?
Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has some thoughts. Her district runs from Santa Monica to Sylmar and includes the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and nearby unincorporated areas like Sunset Mesa, which all together lost nearly 7,000 structures in the Palisades Fire.
In conjunction with the University of California, Los Angeles, and a panel of area experts, Supervisor Horvath has put together the Blue Ribbon Commission on Climate Action and Fire Safe Recovery, which is full of proposals for updating the water infrastructure and alert systems in these fire prone areas, among other things, as well as creating a Rebuilding Authority to serve as a county-wide one-stop shop for guidance and resources on rebuilding. Supervisor Horvath joins host Kate Cagle to talk about the Commission and about the county response on January 7th and what’s being learned to ensure this level of devastation doesn’t occur again. We also hear from Allison Horldorff Polhill, a resident in the Pacific Palisades who lost her home on January 7.
