Is Clayton Kershaw the greatest Dodger ever? | Dodgers Debate

The Dodgers pitching legend, Clayton Kershaw, is retiring at the end of the 2025 season. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnists Dylan’s Hernandez and Bill Plaschke explore his legacy and what he might do once his days as a player are over.

