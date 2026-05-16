Garcelle Beauvais in conversation, presented by Audible

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During an intimate conversation recorded in April 2026 at the Festival of Books, actress and author Garcelle Beauvais sat down with Margaret Harrow to discuss her upcoming Audible original, Protecting Your Peace at All Costs. Reflecting on her journey from Haiti to Hollywood, Beauvais shared how resilience, faith, and her mother’s bravery shaped her life. She emphasized that protecting one’s peace is not about becoming someone new, but rather remembering who you have always been, which requires letting go of external labels and people-pleasing tendencies.



A central theme of the discussion was discernment, Beauvais’s guiding word for 2026. She revealed how she learned to establish boundaries, understand that “no” is a complete sentence, and recognize when loyalty to others borders on self-abandonment. This realization directly influenced her quiet, definitive choice to exit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after realizing she lacked genuine allies on the panel. Beauvais also opened up about the complexities of single motherhood, sharing a moving moment when her son encouraged her to step away from the reality show’s toxicity. Looking forward to the future, Beauvais expressed excitement about entering a new chapter as a grandmother and expanding her career into producing impactful projects like Lifetime’s Black Girl Missing franchise, emphasizing her gratitude for navigating Hollywood entirely on her own terms.

