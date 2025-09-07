Angelina Jolie on compassion, appreciating life and the fashion of ‘Couture’

Director Alice Winocour and cast Angelina Jolie, Ella Rumpf and Anyier Anei discuss their film, “Couture,” which is playing at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at the Los Angeles Times Studio at RBC House.

