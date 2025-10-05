NLDS Game 1: Dodgers steal home field advantage

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 in NLDS Game 1 behind a good, but not great, Shohei Ohtani start and some powerful at bats from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández. Los Angeles Times Dodger beat writer Jack Harris and columnist Dylan’s Hernandez discuss how this affects the series, the loudness of Phillies fans and what Game 2 has in store.