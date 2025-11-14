Sr. Director of Strategy

Reach Agency

Emily Singer is the senior director of strategy at Reach Agency, where she is a creative strategist and brand marketing expert with over a decade of experience. Specializing in content strategy, influencer marketing and brand storytelling, she has built and led high-performing teams at powerhouse agencies and high-growth startups, developing campaigns for household names like L’Oréal, Meta, Uber and Aperol. Singer is known for turning tough brand challenges into clear, compelling narratives that resonate on social media, blending strategic rigor with creative best practices. Praised by colleagues for her rare ability to direct while also listening, adapting and empowering her team to lead, she is a leader who cares just as much about people as she does about the work.