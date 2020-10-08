Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:34
Reborn
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Reborn

Alexandra Collins’ short film “Reborn” is one of the videos sponsored by Mars as part of “Bite Size Halloween.”

Oct. 7, 2020
5:25 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts