LA Times Today: L.A. Times Book Club welcomes Ron and Clint Howard
When Ron Howard was playing Opie on “The Andy Griffith Show,” his younger brother Clint was also starting his acting career.
The brothers have now written a memoir, “The Boys,” and shared it with fans at the L.A. Times Book Club.
In it, they reminisce about their early television roles and their mom and dad’s acting careers, but most importantly, the love between their parents, Rance and Jean, who managed to keep the family with Oklahoma farming roots grounded despite the glamour of Hollywood.
