LA Times Today: Actor John Lithgow immerses himself in SoCal art classes in new PBS special

We know him for his role as an extraterrestrial in the hit sit-com “3rd Rock from The Sun,” as Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Netflix series “The Crown” and most recently as a prosecutor in the film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Actor, author, humorist and renowned performer John Lithgow is an accomplished Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony, and SAG Award winner and he attributes his success to his childhood exposure to the arts.



He’s now taking us back to school in a new PBS special premiering in April called, “Art Happens Here.” immersing himself in singing, dancing, printmaking and pottery classes right here in some of our SoCal classrooms.