LA Times Today: New “Peter Pan” adaptation lands in Southern California

A new and refreshed version of the classic musical, “Peter Pan” has landed at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. The high flying production has been entertaining audiences for close to 70 years. But this latest adaptation updates the story for the 21st century.