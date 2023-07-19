LA Times Today: Why actors’ and writers’ strikes are a big blow to Hollywood studios
While local politicians may stay away from the picket lines, U.S. Representative Adam Schiff joined striking actors outside of Netflix in Hollywood.
Schiff called for more regulation on artificial intelligence — a major sticking point in negotiations for actors and writers.
As Hollywood’s double strikes continue, L.A. Times senior entertainment writer Meg James wrote about what the walkouts mean for both sides.
