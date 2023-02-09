LA Times Today: The making of Netflix’s adaptation of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Set in the last days of World War I, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” follows an idealistic young German soldier who discovers the fear, chaos and senselessness of war.



Showered with praise this awards season, it is the only non-English language film to be nominated for a best picture Oscar this year.



Director Edward Berger joined L.A. Times Today.