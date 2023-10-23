LA Times Today: Sandra Hüller acquits herself brilliantly in the superb ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Review)
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Arriving in movie theaters between horror movies and blockbuster concert films this month is the new French drama “Anatomy of a Fall.” With a nearly perfect critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has won several festival prizes so far this season.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang has a review.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang has a review.