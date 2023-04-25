LA Times Today: In ‘Ava,’ Elizabeth McGovern casts a spell at Geffen Playhouse

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Actress Elizabeth McGovern, best known for her role in Downton Abbey as Cora Crowley, the countess of Grantham, is taking a break from life in London to take on the role of legendary icon Ava Gardner on stage in Los Angeles.



The play, which McGovern wrote, takes place at the end of Gardner’s life when she decides to spill the tea about her career and love life to a ghost writer played by actor Aaron Costa Ganis.