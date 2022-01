Adam McKay, director of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ on grounding his satirical film

Oscar award winner Adam McKay wrote and directed “Don’t Look Up,” which tells the story of a comet hurtling toward Earth and two astronomers’ desperate efforts to save the world. “I wrote the movie before the pandemic,” McKay says, “so the movie ended up being far more personal than we ever dreamed of — because as it turned out, we ended up living through actual scenarios in the movie as they were happening.”