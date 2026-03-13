Oscars fashion: What every winner wore since 2000 How has Oscars style evolved over the years? Our archival gallery features the looks of all of the lead actress, lead actor, supporting actress and supporting actor winners since the turn of the century.

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives on the red carpet at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The red carpet at the Oscars is the epitome of Hollywood glitz and glamour. We combed through our archives for photos of the Academy Awards since 2000 — from arrivals of the biggest stars to backstage candids to winners clutching their awards — to compile this trip down the Oscars’ memory lane.

So what do winners wear? Take a look at our collection below and you’ll see some of the best dressed stars through the years, including Lupita Nyong’o’s custom pale blue Prada gown in 2014 and Emma Stone’s gold Givenchy flapper-style dress in 2017. Around the dawn of the millennium, Halle Berry made a statement with an Elie Saab dress that had a sheer top with embroidered flowers when she won in 2002 while Reese Witherspoon went vintage with a beaded dress from Dior in 2006.

As we wait to see what the stars are wearing Sunday on the 98th Oscars red carpet, take a look at how Oscar fashion has evolved in the 21st century with photos of those who took home trophies for lead actress, lead actor, supporting actress and supporting actor.

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2025

Mikey Madison shows off her leading actress Oscar for her role in “Anora” at the 97th Academy Awards. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Adrien Brody walks the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards. He won the leading actor Oscar for “The Brutalist.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Zoe Saldaña accepts the supporting actress Oscar at the 2025 Academy Awards for “Emilia Perez.” (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kieran Culkin poses with his Oscar for “A Real Pain” at the 97th Academy Awards. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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2024

Emma Stone won her second leading actress Oscar, for “Poor Things,” at the 96th Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Cillian Murphy accepts the leading actor Oscar for “Oppenheimer” at the 96th Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Robert Downey Jr. poses on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards before winning the supporting actor Oscar for “Oppenheimer.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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2023

Michelle Yeoh, who won the leading actress Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” arrives at the Governors Ball following the 95th Academy Awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brendan Fraser clutches his Oscar backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jamie Lee Curtis, the supporting actress winner for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” cries as she holds her Oscar backstage. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Ke Huy Quan stands atop the engraving station after getting his Oscar for supporting actor engraved. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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2022

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 94th Academy Awards before winning the Oscar for lead actress. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars. Smith won the leading actor award later that night after slapping Chris Rock during the show. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ariana DeBose holds her Oscar for supporting actress backstage. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Troy Kotsur accepts the supporting actor award for “CODA” from Youn Yuh-jung. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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2021

The 2021 Oscars had a modified format without a red carpet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020

Renée Zellweger shows off her Oscar for lead actress for “Judy.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Joaquin Phoenix arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards. He won for lead actor for his role in “Joker.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Laura Dern, winner of the supporting actress Oscar for “Marriage Story,” shows off her hardware. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Brad Pitt wins the supporting actor Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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2019

Olivia Colman wins the lead actress Oscar for “The Favourite.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rami Malek, winner for lead actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” poses in the photo room at the 91st Academy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Regina King arrives at the Academy Awards, where she won for supporting actress in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali pose at the 91st Academy Awards, where Ali won the supporting actor Oscar for “Green Book.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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2018

Frances McDormand was victorious for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” ( Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Oldman tightly grips his Oscar for lead actor. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Allison Janney, winner of the supporting actress Oscar for “I, Tonya,” poses for photos. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb pose on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. Rockwell won for his role as troubled police officer Jason Dixon in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

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2017

Emma Stone delivers a touching acceptance speech after winning lead actress for her role in “La La Land.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Casey Affleck holds up his Oscar for lead actor for “Manchester by the Sea.” (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Viola Davis smiles backstage after winning the Oscar for supporting actress for “Fences.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mahershala Ali arrives at the Oscars, where he won for his performance in “Moonlight.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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2016

Brie Larson won the lead actress Oscar for her role in the drama “Room.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Leonardo DiCaprio wins his first Oscar ever for “The Revenant.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Alicia Vikander is Belle of the ball at the Oscars, where she won for supporting actress in “The Danish Girl.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Mark Rylance walks backstage after picking up the supporting actor Oscar for “Bridge of Spies.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

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2015

Julianne Moore shows off her lead actress trophy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 87th Academy Awards, where he won gold for “The Theory of Everything.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia Arquette poses on the red carpet. The actress won an Oscar for her role in “Boyhood.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

J.K. Simmons holds his supporting actor Oscar for the movie “Whiplash.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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2014

Matthew McConaughey accepts the lead actor award for “Dallas Buyers Club.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Cate Blanchett stuns on the red carpet before picking up the lead actress Oscar for “Blue Jasmine.” (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards, where he won for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lupita Nyong’o twirls her dress on the red carpet at the Oscars, where she won for her feature film debut in “12 Years a Slave.” (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

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2013

Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep walk offstage at the 85th Academy Awards after Day-Lewis’ lead actor win. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Lawrence holds up her Oscar after her win for “Silver Linings Playbook.” (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Christoph Waltz gives an acceptance speech after winning for supporting actor. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Anne Hathaway wins for supporting actress at the 85th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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2012

Jean Dujardin cheers after his Oscar win for lead actor at the 84th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Meryl Streep holds up her Oscar for lead actress for “The Iron Lady.” (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Christopher Plummer examines his Oscar for supporting actor. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Octavia Spencer cries as she accepts her Oscar for supporting actress. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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2011

Colin Firth is photographed with his Oscar at the Governors Ball following his win for “The King’s Speech.” (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Natalie Portman arrives in style to the Oscars, where she won for her role in “Black Swan.” (Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

Christian Bale accepts his award for supporting actor during the 83rd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Melissa Leo poses on the red carpet before her win for supporting actress. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

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2010

Jeff Bridges cheers after receiving the lead actor Oscar. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sandra Bullock arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards before winning an Oscar for her role in “The Blind Side.” (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Mo’Nique receives an Oscar for her role in “Precious” during the 82nd Annual Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Christoph Waltz accepts his award for supporting actor during the 82nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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2009

Sean Penn accepts the lead actor Oscar for his role in “Milk” during the 81st Academy Awards. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Kate Winslet stands backstage after her win for lead actress at the 81st Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Sally Bell, Kim and Kate Ledger accept the Oscar for supporting actor awarded to Heath Ledger at the 81st Academy Awards. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)

Penelope Cruz receives her Oscar at the 81st Academy Awards for her role in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

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2008

Forest Whitaker escorts Marion Cotillard off stage after presenting her with the Oscar for lead actress at the 80th Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Presenter Helen Mirren joins Daniel Day–Lewis backstage after his win for lead actor at the 80th Academy Awards. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Tilda Swinton accepts the supporting actress Oscar for her role in “Michael Clayton” at the 80th Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Javier Bardem celebrates with the cast of “No Country for Old Men” after the film’s win for best picture and his victory for lead actor. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

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2007

Helen Mirren accepts the Oscar for lead actress for her role in “The Queen.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Forest Whitaker accepts the leading actor Oscar for his role in “The Last King of Scotland.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Hudson exits the stage with her Oscar after winning for supporting actress during the 79th Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Weisz wipes lipstick off of supporting actor winner Alan Arkin’s cheek while walking offstage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

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2006

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 78th Academy Awards, where she took home an Oscar for lead actress in “Walk the Line.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts the Oscar for lead actor for his role in “Capote” at the 78th Academy Awards. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Rachel Weisz accepts the supporting actress Oscar for her role in “The Constant Gardener.” (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

George Clooney greets fans at the 78th Academy Awards, where he took home the supporting actor Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

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2005

Morgan Freeman, Cate Blanchett, Hilary Swank and Jamie Foxx pose with Oscar statuettes at the 77th Academy Awards. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne arrive at the 77th Academy Awards. (Béatrice de Géa / Los Angeles Times)

Hilary Swank arrives at the 77th Academy Awards, where she would win an Oscar for lead actress in “Million Dollar Baby.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Morgan Freeman arrives at the 77th Academy Awards with his daughter, Morgana. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Cate Blanchett arrives at the Academy Awards, where she won an Oscar for her role in “The Aviator.” (Béatrice de Géa / Los Angeles Times)

2004

Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, Rénee Zellweger and Tim Robbins pose with their Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Charlize Theron, wearing Tom Ford for Gucci, arrives at the 76th Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Sean Penn accepts the leading actor Oscar for his role in “Mystic River.” (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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Actress Renée Zellweger poses with her Oscar for supporting actress for her role in “Cold Mountain” at the 76th Academy Awards. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Tim Robbins, his then-partner Susan Sarandon and their son flash peace signs as they arrive at the 75th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

2003

Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Chris Cooper prepare to pose with their Oscars at the 75th Academy Awards. (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times)

Adrien Brody reacts to his Oscar win for “The Pianist.” (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

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Nicole Kidman accepts the leading actress Oscar at the 75th Academy Awards. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Chris Cooper points to the camera after winning an Oscar for supporting actor for “Adaptation.” (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)

Catherine Zeta–Jones accepts the leading actress award at the 75th Academy Awards. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

2002

Denzel Washington wins the leading actor Oscar for his role in “Training Day.” (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

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Halle Berry arrives at the 74th Academy Awards, where she won an Oscar for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” (Kevin P. Casey / Los Angeles Times)

Supporting actress Jennifer Connelly and supporting actor Jim Broadbent smile at the 74th Academy Awards. (Don Kelsen / Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Connelly accepts her Oscar for her role in “A Beautiful Mind.” (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

2001

Benicio del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe pose with their Oscars during the 73rd Academy Awards. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

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Russell Crowe wins an Oscar for his work on the film “Gladiator” during the 73rd annual Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Julia Roberts celebrates after winning the leading actress Oscar at the 73rd Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Benicio Del Toro clinches his fist after accepting the supporting actor Oscar for his role in “Traffic.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Marcia Gay Harden accepts her supporting actress Oscar at the 73rd Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

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2000

Michael Caine, Angelina Jolie, Hilary Swank and Kevin Spacey smile backstage at the 72nd Academy Awards. (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

Kevin Spacey poses with his leading actor award for his role in “American Beauty.” (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

Hilary Swank accepts her Oscar for her role in “Boys Don’t Cry.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Caine accepts the Oscar for supporting actor during the 72nd Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

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