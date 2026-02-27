Actor Awards 2026: How to watch, who’s nominated and more

Follow along for live updates and the winners from the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, March 1.

Kristen Bell is back as host and if you want to watch in real time, the show, which will last about two hours, will stream on Netflix starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.

If “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet wins for his performance in “Marty Supreme, he will become the awards’ first nominee to top a single category in two consecutive years. Jessie Buckley has also received a nomination and much buzz for her performance in “Hamnet.”

Other film nominees include Paul Thomas Anderson’s “ One Battle After Another, ” with seven nominations, and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which is up for five awards.

Top nominees in TV include “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus,” “Adolescence” and “The Studio,” including a nomination for the late Catherine O’Hara.

