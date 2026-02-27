Actor Awards 2026: How to watch, who’s nominated and more

Follow along for live updates and the winners from the 32nd Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, March 1.
Kristen Bell is back as host and if you want to watch in real time, the show, which will last about two hours, will stream on Netflix starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.
If “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet wins for his performance in “Marty Supreme, he will become the awards’ first nominee to top a single category in two consecutive years. Jessie Buckley has also received a nomination and much buzz for her performance in “Hamnet.”
Other film nominees include Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” with seven nominations, and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which is up for five awards.
Top nominees in TV include “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus,” “Adolescence” and “The Studio,” including a nomination for the late Catherine O’Hara.
How to watch the 2026 Actor Awards (and everything else you need to know)
The Actor Awards are ready for their close-up.
The ceremony, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, will don its new name this weekend. Inspired by the show’s statuette, the new name is meant to provide “clearer recognition” for audiences tuning in, SAG-AFTRA said in November when revealing the rebrand. However, the show promises to still recognize the best film and television performances of the year.
The full list of 2026 Actor Awards nominations
The actors have spoken.
The nominations for the 32nd Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — were announced Wednesday morning. And, as recently elected SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin emphasized during his opening remarks, what distinguishes the Actor Awards from other honors is that “it is created exclusively by actors and for actors.”