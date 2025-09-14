Advertisement
Live Emmy Awards

2025 Emmy Awards: Full coverage

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Follow along for photos of celebrities on the red carpet, get live updates from the show and track all the winners.

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Emmy Statuettes
(Los Angeles Times)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best in television. The ceremony kicks off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

LAPD says it’s ‘fully prepared’ for Emmy Awards, a high-security event

A stage with a lit Emmys sign above it with people walking around setting up equipment.
The Peacock Theater as preparations for the 77th Primetime Emmys were underway Thursday.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
By Kaitlyn Huamani

The Emmy Awards bring together the best and brightest in television each year, and as such, it’s always a tightly secured event. This year will be no exception.

The security measures for Sunday’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in the heart of downtown, was reviewed with close eyes this week in light of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of political commentator Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Emmy nominations 2025: List of nominees

Emmy Nominations 2025
(Illustration by Lesley Busby / Los Angeles Times; photos from Apple; Disney; HBO; Hulu; Max; Netflix)
By Tracy Brown

The countdown is over: The 2025 Emmy nominations have been announced.

Severance,” Apple TV+’s sci-fi workplace dark comedy, was the top nominee, earning 27 total nominations. HBO’s gritty comic book gangster origin story, “The Penguin,” followed with 24 total noms. The swanky luxury drama “The White Lotus” and the sharp Hollywood satire “The Studio,” also from HBO and Apple TV+, respectively, followed with 23 nominations apiece.

How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards (and everything else you need to know)

A photo of an Emmy award statuette with pink flowers in the background.
The 2024 Emmy Awards are upon us. Here is how you can watch the telecast and all the other details about the show.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Kaitlyn Huamani

Whether you spent the last year in tears watching “The Pitt,” doubled over with laughter watching “The Studio” or binge-watching your go-to comfort show, this year’s Emmy Awards has something for you.

The 77th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2024-25 television season, are upon us. Hit series from this year’s slate, including “Severance,” “Hacks” and the aforementioned shows, could soon grab golden statuettes, and their casts and creatives will assemble in Los Angeles for the starry night this weekend.

