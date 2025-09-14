2025 Emmy Awards: Full coverage

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best in television. The ceremony kicks off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
LAPD says it’s ‘fully prepared’ for Emmy Awards, a high-security event
The Emmy Awards bring together the best and brightest in television each year, and as such, it’s always a tightly secured event. This year will be no exception.
The security measures for Sunday’s awards ceremony, which will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in the heart of downtown, was reviewed with close eyes this week in light of Wednesday’s fatal shooting of political commentator Charlie Kirk in Utah.
Emmy nominations 2025: List of nominees
The countdown is over: The 2025 Emmy nominations have been announced.
“Severance,” Apple TV+’s sci-fi workplace dark comedy, was the top nominee, earning 27 total nominations. HBO’s gritty comic book gangster origin story, “The Penguin,” followed with 24 total noms. The swanky luxury drama “The White Lotus” and the sharp Hollywood satire “The Studio,” also from HBO and Apple TV+, respectively, followed with 23 nominations apiece.
How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards (and everything else you need to know)
Whether you spent the last year in tears watching “The Pitt,” doubled over with laughter watching “The Studio” or binge-watching your go-to comfort show, this year’s Emmy Awards has something for you.
The 77th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2024-25 television season, are upon us. Hit series from this year’s slate, including “Severance,” “Hacks” and the aforementioned shows, could soon grab golden statuettes, and their casts and creatives will assemble in Los Angeles for the starry night this weekend.