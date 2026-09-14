Emmys 2026 live updates: How to watch, expert predictions and host Mariska Hargitay

It’s time for television to take the spotlight as we share live updates from the Emmys.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards happen at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Mariska Hargitay will host the show for the first time, which will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.
Red carpet coverage begins even earlier, with E! starting its broadcast at 2 p.m. The carpet is actually blue this year to commemorate NBC’s 100th anniversary.
Among the top nominees for this year’s awards is comedy-horror hit “Widow’s Bay,” the second season of “The Pitt” and the final season of “Hacks,” the latter of which broke the record for Emmy nominations for a comedy in a single year.
And Zendaya is looking to become a three-time winner for lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in “Euphoria.”
With reporters, photographers and videographers along the blue carpet, inside the ceremony and checking out the after-parties, we’ll be bringing you the best of the Emmys well into the night.
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How to watch the 2026 Emmys (and everything else you need to know)
As the scorching heat of the summer reaches its peak and the calendar brings hope of cooler temperatures, it’s time to fluff the pillows and settle in to enjoy the comfort of the new television season.
But before we turn the page, the Emmy Awards will honor the shows of the past year that had audiences crying, laughing and glued to their screens — some returning this fall, while others bid adieu last year.
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Rob Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for his guest appearance in ‘The Bear’
Rob Reiner has won a posthumous Emmy for his appearance in Season 4 of “The Bear.”
On Sunday, the Television Academy hosted the second night of Emmy ceremonies, where guest actor awards were among those announced. Reiner, who died in December, won for guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance as Albert Schnurr, a consultant who mentored line cook Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), on the FX show’s fourth season. It was his third Emmy Award, having previously won twice for supporting actor in a comedy for “All in the Family.”
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2026 Emmy predictions: Our expert picks the winner in 13 key categories
The Emmy Awards have become a streamlined affair in recent years, as voters, sifting through a fragmented TV landscape, inevitably land on a small set of favorite programs.
Last year, it was “The Studio,” “The Pitt,” “Severance” and “Adolescence.” The year before that, “Hacks,” “The Bear,” “Shōgun” and “Baby Reindeer” dominated. The year before that, it was “Beef,” “The Bear” and “Succession.”
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Commentary: Laugh or scream? ‘Widow’s Bay’ is the perfect escape when the world is on fire
Heading into the 78th Emmy Awards, “Widow’s Bay” seems anything but cursed.
Whether or not human sacrifice was involved, Katie Dippold’s Apple TV horror-comedy emerged from last weekend’s Emmy ceremonies (formerly called the Creative Arts Emmys) with eight awards — guest actress (Betty Gilpin), casting, cinematography, music composition, music supervision, production design, sound editing and sound mixing — and a definitive statuary lead. (“The Pitt” and “Pluribus” each got four.)
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Mariska Hargitay’s 2026 has been busy with a Broadway stint and ‘SVU.’ Next up: Emmys host
Who wants to be the person to rebuff a request from Capt. Olivia Benson?
This isn’t even an interrogation but her maker, Mariska Hargitay, realizes she has said too much. In a moment of enthusiasm, the actor reveals an idea she pitched to minimize long-winded winner speeches during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she’ll make her debut as host. But it’s too soon to tell if the bit will make it into the ceremony. And she quickly learns spoilers apply to awards shows too.
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As Emmys host Mariska Hargitay prepares for her debut, here are the nominees she’s watching
It’s the weekend before the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, which means it’s the perfect time to catch up on the series you either didn’t get to start or finish, so you can begin making your predictions.
This year’s top nominees include “The Pitt,” “Hacks,” “Widow’s Bay,” “Pluribus” and “Beef,” and according to The Times’ awards columnist Glenn Whipp, the winners are relatively easy to predict. He leans toward Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay” winning comedy series, though HBO Max’s “Hacks,” which had a strong fifth and final season, could also have a shot. On the drama side, Season 2 of “The Pitt” on HBO Max is the top contender. For limited series, he’s going with HBO’s “DTF St. Louis,” which has already garnered acting wins for David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, but Season 2 of Netflix’s “Beef” could also sneak in a win.
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‘Hacks’ breaks record for most Emmy nominations for a comedy in a single year
“Hacks” just set an Emmy Awards record that would impress Deborah Vance herself.
The acclaimed HBO Max series received 24 Emmy nominations for its fifth and final season (25, if you count its nom for short form nonfiction or reality series), breaking the record for most noms by a comedy series in a single year, which was previously established by “The Bear” in 2024 with 23 nominations and tied by “The Studio” last year.
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Emmy nominations 2026: List of nominees
The 2026 Emmy nominations have been revealed.
HBO’s emergency medical drama “The Pitt” was the top nominee, with a total of 25. The premium cable network’s intergenerational comedy comeback story “Hacks,” meanwhile, earned 24 nominations. Other top nominees include Apple TV’s freshman offerings “Widow’s Bay” and “Pluribus,” which nabbed 19 and 18 nods a piece, respectively.
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2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners [Updating]
The 78th Emmy Awards begin Monday at 5 p.m. at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Hosted by “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay, the live telecast will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.