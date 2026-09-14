Emmys 2026 live updates: How to watch, expert predictions and host Mariska Hargitay

It’s time for television to take the spotlight as we share live updates from the Emmys.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards happen at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Mariska Hargitay will host the show for the first time, which will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock starting at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Red carpet coverage begins even earlier, with E! starting its broadcast at 2 p.m. The carpet is actually blue this year to commemorate NBC’s 100th anniversary.

Among the top nominees for this year’s awards is comedy-horror hit “Widow’s Bay,” the second season of “The Pitt” and the final season of “Hacks,” the latter of which broke the record for Emmy nominations for a comedy in a single year.

And Zendaya is looking to become a three-time winner for lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in “Euphoria.”

With reporters, photographers and videographers along the blue carpet, inside the ceremony and checking out the after-parties, we’ll be bringing you the best of the Emmys well into the night.