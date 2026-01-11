Golden Globes 2026: Live Updates

The 83rd Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 11.
Nikki Glaser is back to roast celebs as Golden Globes host. If you want to know how to watch, the show airs on CBS and streams live on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Pacific.
This year’s buzzy box office Golden Globes nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, who has a shot at a fourth Globe win for “One Battle After Another,” “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet and “Sinners” lead actor Michael B. Jordan.
On the TV front, top nominees include “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus” and “Severance.”
We’ll have the full list of Golden Globes winners, including who won the new podcast category, photos of stars on the red carpet and more.
- Share via
The full list of 2026 Golden Globes nominations
It looks like Paul Thomas Anderson and his crew will be fighting “One Battle After Another” at this year’s Golden Globes.
The laugh-laden political thriller ruled nominations Monday with nine, while Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value” followed close behind with eight. On the TV front, HBO’s “The White Lotus” led with six nominations — one more than the Netflix limited series “Adolescence.”
- Share via
How to watch the 2026 Golden Globes (and everything else you need to know)
This year, the Golden Globes are a multi-day affair, with an inaugural “Golden Week” serving as a proverbial pregame for Hollywood’s party of the year.
Kicking off Thursday with the “Golden Eve” special honoring Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker with the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett awards, respectively, the week of programming culminates Sunday evening with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.