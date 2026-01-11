Golden Globes 2026: Live Updates

The 83rd Golden Globes return to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Nikki Glaser is back to roast celebs as Golden Globes host. If you want to know how to watch, the show airs on CBS and streams live on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. Pacific.

This year’s buzzy box office Golden Globes nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, who has a shot at a fourth Globe win for “One Battle After Another,” “Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet and “Sinners” lead actor Michael B. Jordan.

On the TV front, top nominees include “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus” and “Severance.”

We’ll have the full list of Golden Globes winners, including who won the new podcast category, photos of stars on the red carpet and more.