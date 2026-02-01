How to watch the Grammy Awards and what to know before the show starts

The 68th Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 1.

The pre-telecast, known as the Premiere Ceremony, will be streamed on the Grammys’ website and YouTube beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pacific from the Peacock Theater. You can watch the main Grammys telecast live from Crypto.com Arena on CBS and Paramount+ at 5 p.m.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammys for sixth and final time.

Among this year’s big nominees are Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. It could also be a big night for K-pop at the Grammys in the major categories. We have predictions on who will win at the Grammys.

A big part of the celebration includes performances, with Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Bruno Mars already announced for the show. Here’s what else to expect at the Grammys.

We’ll have the full list of Grammy winners, including the return of the album cover Grammy, photos of stars on the red carpet and more.