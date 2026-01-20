Oscar Nominations 2026: How to watch and who will be nominated

Who will be nominated for the 98th Oscars? Will it be a big day for “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” and “Hamnet”? Will “Wicked: For Good” get snubbed?

Here’s how to watch the Oscar nominations, beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Check out our expert’s Oscar nomination predictions and come back Thursday morning for updates on the full list of nominees, snubs, surprises and more.