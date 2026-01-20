Oscar Nominations 2026: How to watch and who will be nominated

Who will be nominated for the 98th Oscars? Will it be a big day for “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners” and “Hamnet”? Will “Wicked: For Good” get snubbed?
Here’s how to watch the Oscar nominations, beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday, Jan. 22.
Check out our expert’s Oscar nomination predictions and come back Thursday morning for updates on the full list of nominees, snubs, surprises and more.
- Share via
How to watch the 2026 Oscar nominations
Cinephiles, assemble.
Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be revealed Thursday in a livestream that’s sure to spur some chatter. While critics seem to agree on a few locks, as this month’s Golden Globes — and last year’s Oscars, for that matter — proved, there’s always room for surprise.
- Share via
2026 Oscar nominations: Our expert’s predictions in 11 key categories
The holidays are over, but the Christmas Adventurers no doubt are still celebrating. The “Marty Supreme” blimp rests, for now, in its hangar. Chloé Zhao is clearing her mind. And I still have that Neil Diamond song stuck in my head.
All of which brings us to the unveiling of nominations for the 98th Oscars on Thursday. Might Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” or Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” tie or even break the record for most nods for a single movie? Fourteen is the magic number, held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.” Somewhere, James Cameron is clutching his crown tightly.