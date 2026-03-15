Oscars 2026 live updates: How to watch, expert predictions and ‘Sinners’ eyes records

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, so stay tuned as we share live updates from the Oscars. The 98th Academy Awards happen at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.
Conan O’Brien returns to host the Oscars, which will air on ABC and stream live on Hulu starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. Red carpet coverage begins even earlier, with ABC kicking off its coverage at 12:30 p.m. and E! starting its broadcast at 1 p.m.
Going into Oscars night, the big battle for Oscar gold comes down to Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another.” “Sinners” already broke the record for the number of Oscar nominations by a film with 16.
This year also marks the debut of the new Oscar for casting. See all of the 2026 Oscar nominees and check out our expert picks if you still need help filling out your Oscars pool.
Get ready to see stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and Emma Stone walk the red carpet this afternoon.
With reporters, photographers and videographers along the red carpet, inside the ceremony and checking out the after-parties, we’ll be bringing you the best of the Oscars well into the night.
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Conan O’Brien unrolls the 2026 Oscars red carpet
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Oscars security tighter than ever: 1-mile police buffer amid Iran war
It’s been more than two decades since the Oscars were celebrated as the United States was launching a war in the Middle East.
In 2003, the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre occurred just days after U.S. troops invaded Iraq, elevating security concerns surrounding Hollywood’s biggest night so much that they tightened security like never before.
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2026 Oscar nominations: The complete list of nominees
“Sinners” has made Oscars history.
The 98th Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday and Ryan Coogler’s musical horror earned 16 overall nominations, breaking the record for the most nominations for a film previously held by “All about Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997) and “La La Land” (2016). “Sinners’” nominations include best picture, directing, original screenplay and individual acting nods for stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo.
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How to watch the 2026 Oscars and everything else you need to know
Get your ballots ready, the 2026 Oscars are around the corner.
The 98th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where Hollywood’s biggest names will celebrate the best films of the year for a final time.