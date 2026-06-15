Need help with your Emmy ballot? Our awards expert shares his favorites

There are more than 100 Emmy categories, and if you scroll through each and every one of them on the Television Academy’s website, you’re probably one of those people who read the terms and conditions on a document before signing your name.

This hasn’t been the greatest year for television, which has had the converse effect of prompting me to sample more shows than ever in a quest to unearth that one hidden gem that merits a place on my mock Emmy ballot. Truth be told, I’m still looking. I’m sure I’ve missed something. And I’m sure you’ll let me know.

In the meantime, here are my picks for the top 15 categories — five each for comedy, drama and limited series — along with a brief line of reasoning for each. And if it’s predictions you’re after, you can find our full BuzzMeter panel’s choices here. Emmy nominations will be announced July 8.

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Comedy series

(Shane Brown / FX)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Comeback”

“Hacks”

“The Lowdown”

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”

“Shrinking”

Sterlin Harjo’s “The Lowdown” feels like it’s on the same trajectory as his last series, “Reservation Dogs,” an under-the-radar charmer that grows in estimation as its audience builds. Noir crime stories don’t come more delightful.

Comedy actress

(Apple TV)

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Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rose Byrne, “Platonic”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

“Platonic” heightened the chaos and conflict in its second season, affording the gifted Byrne additional room to flex her comic chops. How do you sleep on a show starring a newly minted Oscar nominee?

Comedy actor

(Scott Gries / NBC)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Ethan Hawke, “The Lowdown”

Tracy Morgan, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Morgan acting oblivious is one of the funniest things ever.

Comedy supporting actress

(Will Heath / NBC)

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Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ashley Padilla, “Saturday Night Live”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jeanne Tripplehorn, “The Lowdown”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

The Padilla Pause is one reason I’m watching “Saturday Night Live” again.

Comedy supporting actor

(Will Heath / NBC)

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Marcello Hernández, “Saturday Night Live”

Ben Kingsley, “Wonder Man”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Hernández’s charisma and physical comedy is another.

Drama series

(Simon Ridgway / HBO)

“Industry”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“The Night Manager”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Task”

How many Emmy voters finally caught up on “Industry,” the fast-paced drama about a group of cutthroat Gen Zers? Four seasons in, it’s more addictive than ever.

Drama actress

(Robert Wilson / Starz)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Myha’la, “Industry”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Madison”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Now that “Outlander” is over, it’s time to pour one out for Balfe. Over the course of eight seasons, she hopscotched through time, enduring and overcoming numerous assaults and kidnappings, dealing with grief and trauma and enjoying lots of emotionally grounded sex. Balfe has earned a final reward.

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Drama actor

(Steffan Hill / HBO)

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Peter Claffey, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Claffey turned bumbling into art.

Drama supporting actress

(HBO Max)

Isa Briones, “The Pitt”

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Supriya Ganesh, “The Pitt”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

LaNasa should have bumped herself up to lead. As Whitaker explains to Langdon in Season 2’s penultimate episode, Robby’s the Professor of the ER and LaNasa’s Dana is the Skipper. And the Skipper should be lead.

Drama supporting actor

(HBO)

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Diego Calva, “The Night Manager”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Ken Leung, “Industry”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

Pelphrey has called his desperate single dad on “Task” the role of a lifetime. No argument here.

Limited series

(Anne Binckebanck / HBO)

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“Bait”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Death by Lightning”

“Half Man”

I put off watching the finale of the punishing “Half Man” for weeks. Does that mean the show worked?

Limited series/TV movie actress

(Netflix)

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Camila Morrone, “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen”

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story”

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”

I like her! Right now (and always), I like her!

Limited series/TV movie actor

(Anne Binckebanck / HBO)

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Death by Lightning”

Mitchell Robertson, “Half Man”

Michael Shannon, “Death by Lightning”

The young actors on “Half Man” — Robertson and Stuart Campbell — outshone their well-known counterparts.

Limited series/TV movie supporting actress

(HBO)

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Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Grace Gummer, “Love Story”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Cailee Spaeny, “Beef”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story”

Both Cardellini and Sunday for “DTF St. Louis”? No way, José, you say? Yes way, I say. All the way!

Limited series/TV movie supporting actor

(Larry Horricks / Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”

Stuart Campbell, “Half Man”

Richard Gadd, “Half Man”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton, “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”

The mutton-chopped Chester A. Arthur joins Ron Swanson’s ’stache in television’s facial hair hall of fame.