The 2026 Emmy nominees for writing and directing, ranked from worst to best

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The Emmys’ writing and directing categories sometimes offer a window into the eventual winners, as when “The Studio” swept through the ceremony last year. Other times, voters decide to go their own way. “Slow Horses” has never won the drama series Emmy, but it has won awards for writing and directing the past two years. Noodles for everyone!

The episode submissions this year are a little baffling, often not reflecting the series’ best work. But what do I know? Maybe those “Pitt” submissions primed the waterworks. Perhaps it’s politics.

What I do know are my own personal preferences. So here are my rankings of the writing and directing nominees for drama, comedy and limited series, ordered from least to best.

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Comedy series directing

(HBO Max)

6. “The Ms. Pat Show,” “Give It Arrest”

Directed by Mary Lou Belli

If you haven’t watched Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ unfiltered show, it’s been on BET+ for five seasons and this is Belli’s third nomination for directing. The fan base is nothing if not loyal.

5. “The Chair Company,” “Life Goes By Too F— Fast, It Really Does”

Directed by Andrew DeYoung

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Cathartic cringe comedy for people who thought “Severance” was too lighthearted.

4. “Abbott Elementary,” “Ballgame”

Directed by Randall Einhorn

No small feat to shoot during a live baseball game, and the episode is so good (Kyle Schwarber blasts four home runs!) that, even as a Dodgers fan, I can’t say boo about the Philly-ness of it.

3. “Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”

Directed by Hiro Murai

As the episode title suggests, it’s the table-setter. There were better episodes, but the last three aired past the eligibility deadline, so this will do.

2. “The Bear,” “Bears”

Directed by Christopher Storer

Tiff and Frank’s wedding, proof that Season 4 of “The Bear” had more than its share of high points. Another showcase for Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s acting and contains a powerful scene between Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Uncle Lee (Bob Odenkirk) that sets the stage for the show’s final season.

1. “Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale)”

Directed by Lucia Aniello

Who doesn’t like a fairy-tale ending?

Drama series directing

(Apple TV)

6. “The Gilded Age,” “My Mind Is Made Up”

Directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Soapy, opulently costumed piffle with a beating heart.

5. “Paradise,” “Exodus”

Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper

In which the show either jumps the shark or executes an intriguing reset.

4. “The Pitt,” “12 P.M.”

Directed by Noah Wyle

RIP Louie.

3. “Task,” “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River”

Directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Shootouts don’t come more chaotic — or devastating — than the 20-minute melee that opens this hour.

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2. “Slow Horses,” “Scars”

Directed by Saul Metzstein

Could repeat the Emmy in this category just for that last shot of Lamb’s feet.

1. “Pluribus,” “We Is Us”

Directed by Vince Gilligan

The strange, unsettling series premiere was the best hour of television this year.

Limited series directing

(Tina Rowden/HBO)

4. “Black Rabbit,” “The Black Rabbits”

Directed by Jason Bateman

Do you even remember what happened in this series?

3. “Beef,” “It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”

Directed by Jake Schreier

Is it OK to become our parents if it’s the only way to pay the mortgage?

2. “Beef,” “Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”

Directed by Lee Sung Jin

Basically “The Pitt,” but with an ethical dilemma involving Gatorade.

1. “DTF St. Louis”

Directed by Steven Conrad

Immaculately composed wide shots and an imaginative use of shallow depth of field are used to highlight the suburban weirdness hiding in plain sight.

Comedy series writing

(HBO)

6. “Jury Duty Presents Company Retreat,” “Mergers and Acquisitions”

Written by Anthony King

In which Anthony (Norman, not King, the episode’s writer) becomes the hero of the television season.

5. “The Chair Company,” “Life Goes By Too F— Fast, It Really Does”

Written by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin

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Season premiere goes straight into goblin mode.

4. “Abbott Elementary,” “Team Building”

Written by Quinta Brunson

The only instance where the words “team building” don’t make me shudder.

3. “Hacks,” “Hacks (Finale)”

Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

Too melodramatic with the whole Deborah death scare? Have you been watching “Hacks” for the last five seasons?

2. “Widow’s Bay,” “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!”

Written by Katie Dippold

A fine introduction to the cursed New England island as well as the show’s juxtaposition of comedy and horror.

1. “The Comeback,” “Valerie Does It All”

Written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow

Can we laugh about AI being the death of us? For one brilliant episode, yes!

Drama series writing

(Apple TV)

6. “The Diplomat,” “Amagansett”

Written by Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn

Come for the “West Wing” vibes, stay for the blindside reveal.

5. “The Pitt,” 12 P.M.”

Written by Valerie Chu

You can’t fault a show that hauls in 25 nominations, including two for writing. These are solid episodes, but they pale in comparison with the last four of the season, which offered an intense, emotionally charged run that culminated hours of careful, patient storytelling.

4. “Task,” “A Still Small Voice”

Written by Brad Ingelsby

Forgiveness brings relief.

3. “The Pitt,” “1 P.M.”

Written by Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill

See earlier comment about “12 P.M.”

2. “Slow Horses,” “Scars”

Written by Will Smith

The best moment didn’t come from the book.

1. “Pluribus,” “We Is Us”

Written by Vince Gilligan

“Hello, Carol.”

Limited series writing

(Tina Rowden/HBO)

5. “All Her Fault,” “Episode 8”

Written by Megan Gallagher

If you like deaths in a series finale, this is the show for you!

4. “The Beast in Me,” “Sick Puppy”

Story by Gabe Rotter; teleplay by Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle

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I was worried for the schnoodle more than any of the characters in the series.

3. “Beef,” “All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”

Written by Lee Sung Jin

Like healthcare, a home, peace of mind, bees that live when you try to save them ...

2. “Death by Lightning,”

Written by Mike Makowsky

We could really use a James Garfield right about now.

1. “DTF St. Louis,”

Written by Steven Conrad

“No one’s normal. It just looks that way from across the street.”