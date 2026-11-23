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What makes you laugh?

Do you go in for the absurd, like the idea of spending $749 for a premade Thanksgiving dinner? Or the notion of waking up at 1 a.m. to stand in line to buy a supermarket tote?

Or maybe you’re fond of humor that touches a nerve, like “Saturday Night Live’s” “Sister” sketch about the unfair division of labor in caregiving.

Perhaps you prefer the simpler pleasures of a slapstick schadenfreude.

Or a sampler platter that includes all of the above.

But considering the question, I wonder if you thought about the horror movie “Obsession.” Because the Golden Globes did. And some people aren’t laughing.

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I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope newsletter and the guy who believes that George C. Scott most definitely deserved this Oscar.

Welcome back to another awards season, that most wonderful time of year where we talk about good movies and the comedy inherent in all the self-congratulation.

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‘Horror and comedy go hand in hand’

(Bexx Francois / For The Times)

When the Golden Globes’ review committee signed off on Focus Features submitting Curry Barker’s horror hit “Obsession” in its comedy categories, there was the usual knee-jerk outrage and cries of category fraud.

But as we’re talking about the Golden Globes, a ceremony with a storied history of silliness and self-dealing, you probably know not to take anything about it seriously.

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The Globes divides their movie categories between drama and musical/comedy. And if a studio believes that its movie has a better chance if it lands in one of these particular groupings, who’s to say they’re wrong?

Not Barker, for one.

“You know what? I’ll say this: Go into a theater and see how much they laugh,” Barker says of audience reaction to “Obsession.” “I bet there’s more laughs in ‘Obsession’ than some of the ‘comedies.’”

Hearing that, the film’s star, Inde Navarrette, bursts out laughing.

“Print that!” she says. Barker, having said it, is now having second thoughts. Michael Johnston, Navarrette’s co-star, shuts it down. “No that was gold! Keep it! Keep it!”

We will keep it, because in one sense, it’s true. When you watch a scary movie like “Obsession,” you laugh partly to release the discomfort you’re feeling.

“Horror and comedy go hand in hand,” says Navarrette, who, with Barker and Johnston, graces the cover of The Envelope this week. “In order to alleviate the tension, you put in comedy. There were so many times we went to the theater, especially at TIFF [the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film premiered last year], when Michael and I looked at each other and went, ‘They’re laughing!?!’”

Was there one scene, I ask, that got the audience going every time?

“Oh, ‘Go back to sleep,’” Navarrette answers, referring to the moment midway through “Obsession” when Bear (Johnston) wakes up and finds Nikki (Navarrette) missing from the bed. He then spies a figure in a dark corner of the bedroom. Nikki? “Go back to sleeeep,” she tells him. It’s creepy and ... funny. You can’t help but laugh at the audacity of the presentation.

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“Well, it wasn’t funny on the day we shot it,” Johnston says, smiling. “I was going through this pure moment of terror as Bear. But it’s cool that people are finding it so funny.”

This isn’t the first time the Globes have classified a horror movie this way. Jordan Peele’s 2017 hit “Get Out” was nominated as a comedy. (It lost to “Lady Bird.”) Two years ago, Hugh Grant landed a lead comedy actor nomination for his portrayal of the twisted villain in “Heretic,” defensible because it’s impossible, no matter the role, for Grant not to be funny.

I’m reminded of the time I spoke with Ridley Scott at the 2015 Governors Awards and asked him what he thought about his survival drama “The Martian” competing as a comedy at the Globes. He reacted as if he was just now learning this.

“You mean we’re up against movies like ‘Ted’?” he asked

Well, yes, “The Martian” might be in facing “Ted 2.” [It didn’t.]

Scott responded with the only appropriate response when the subject is the Globes: He laughed out loud and raised his hands, palms up, making the universal “What are you going to do?” gesture and then ambled off to the bar.