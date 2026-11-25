Oscar season is back, baby!

Well, in fairness, it has been back, at least since late August or early September, for those of us on the fall festival circuit. But it’s finally back in print this week with the return of The Envelope, and with it comes the return of this letter from your trusty editor (me).

As my friend Glenn Whipp already shared more from his interview with the team behind “Obsession” on Monday, I’ll focus on some other highlights from our Nov. 24 issue before a short Thanksgiving respite. But don’t worry — we’ll be back next week with plenty more on this year’s contenders. Stay tuned.

Digital cover: Virginie Efira

(Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)

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I confess, I’m a little bit in the bag for Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. “Drive My Car’s” unexpected best picture nomination in 2022 is my most-cited example in praise of the film academy’s efforts to transform its membership. “Evil Does Not Exist” was my No. 2 movie of 2024, behind only the extraordinary “Nickel Boys.” Now, with a late-breaking blockbuster or two still to screen before I make my final list, Hamaguchi’s latest, “All of a Sudden,” seems poised to become my No. 1 of 2026. There is simply no other filmmaker doing it like him.

Belgian actor Virginie Efira, who stars as nursing home director Marie-Lou in the filmmaker’s thrillingly hopeful examination of modern sickness, aging, eldercare and death, can confirm this impression. As contributor Robert Abele writes in this week’s digital cover story, “her molecules have been forever altered by playing Marie-Lou and being part of Hamaguchi’s filming method”: “Asked what making ‘All of a Sudden’ told her about herself ... Efira says, ‘As it relates to cinema, what happens inside and outside the scene is equally important. How a film is produced, who the crew is, how they come together, the way we all feel invested, it all settles into the image.”

On Writing: ‘Clarissa’

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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Virginia Woolf was my first true love as a reader of fiction, and though my own gateway drug was “To the Lighthouse” — for my money, the perfect novel in English — I immediately appreciated the deftness with which Chuko Esiri adapted the author’s more famed “Mrs. Dalloway” into the present-day, Lagos-set “Clarissa,” which he co-directed with brother Arie.

I was still more impressed by the Woolfian touches Esiri included in his essay for The Envelope on writing the film, including quotations from his own journal during two years of work on the script. Indeed, the last of these took my breath away: “I have taken this jewel of England’s and made it my own.” No argument here.

‘The Odyssey’s’ iconic set pieces, explained

(Universal Pictures)

Perhaps my favorite part of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” was seeing how he and his team of skilled craftspeople imagined Homer’s most daring set pieces, something I’d been doing in my mind’s eye since first reading it freshman year of high school. So it was a no-brainer to kick off what’s likely to be a season’s worth of coverage of the best picture front-runner by digging into how they did it.

Contributor Jordan Riefe caught up with cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, production designer Ruth De Jong, sound editor Craig Henighan, makeup artist Luisa Abel and VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson to explore the re-creation of the cyclops, Hades, Scylla and Charybdis, Circe and the Sirens, and came back with an appropriately epic set of behind-the-scenes details.

More stories from our Nov. 24 issue