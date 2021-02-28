Golden Globes 2021: Here’s everything the HFPA said about its lack of Black voters

In a 43-second address during the Golden Globes telecast, leaders of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. vowed to diversify its ranks but laid out no specifics as to how its organization would evolve.

“Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do,” said Helen Hoehne, the HFPA’s vice president. “Just like in film and television, representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Meher Tatna, a former president of the organization, added that the HFPA “must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen.”

“That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm and not the exception,” concluded current president Ali Sar, noting that the group looks forward “to a more inclusive future.”

Advertisement

Officials from the 87-member organization made the brief remarks, which the group had teased on its own Instagram account, after a Times investigation into the HFPA’s ethical lapses began a wave of industry criticism. The story, published one week ago, revealed that the voting body has no Black members, prompting Time’s Up to launch a social media campaign calling on the group to go beyond a “cosmetic fix” moving forward.

In an interview with Variety, Tatna revealed the group has not had any Black members in more than 20 years.