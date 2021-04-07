She’s Close, but has no Oscar (yet)

Glenn Close has earned her eighth acting Academy Award nomination, for her supporting role in “Hillbilly Elegy.” Although she has won three Emmys and three Tony Awards, Close has yet to win an Oscar. Might that change with the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25?

4 performers in Oscar history have received seven nominations without winning: Close, Richard Burton, Geraldine Page and Peter O’Toole.

1 actor, O’Toole, was nominated eight times without winning a competitive Oscar. (He received an honorary award in 2003.)

4, 4: Page, like Close a celebrated stage actress and Emmy winner, eventually received eight Oscar nominations. Her nominations were divided equally between supporting and lead. Same with Close.

1986: Page won an Oscar on her eighth nomination, for her lead performance in “The Trip to Bountiful.”

2021: Close’s nomination for “Elegy,” despite the movie’s critical failure, suggests a groundswell of support that could carry her to a win, finally.