Quiz: How excited are you about the Oscars this year?

Between the pandemic, social unrest, challenges to democracy and celebrity quarantine videos, it’s been a rough year. But 97 months into this year’s awards season, the Oscars are finally upon us. Are you excited yet? Take this quiz to find out.

Did you know the Oscars are still happening this year?

Yes (10)

No (0)

Vaguely. Will someone please explain why, though? (-5)

Number of streaming service subscriptions you have:

All of them (10)

Just Netflix. Chill. (3)

Still trying to clear my TiVo (0)

Number of movies you’ve seen in the past year:

0-10 (1)

All of the movies nominated, and then some (10)

Does watching “Paddington 2" on a loop count? (0)

Advertisement

Eight movies were nominated for best picture. How many can you name?

All of them! (10)

Let’s see ... “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” ... hmmm ... (5)

“Tenet” was nominated, right? (0)

Number of movies you’ve seen in the past year without pausing:

Uuuuuuuummmmm ... (6)

Do TikTok videos count? (1)

Reasons for pausing while watching Oscar-nominated movies:

The call of nature (8)

A call or text from a friend or family member (7)

No longer able to focus on any one thing for more than five minutes (2)

Bored out of my skull. I like movies with plots! (0)

Favorite Oscar host:

Host? Who needs a host? (10)

Billy Crystal (6)

Bob Hope (2)

Advertisement

Time recently spent enjoying Alan Kim’s Instagram:

Hours (5)

Days (10)

Who’s Alan Kim? (0)

Last great movie you watched:

“Nomadland” (10)

“Parasite” (7)

“Gone With the Wind” (0)

The idea of a Steven Soderbergh-produced pandemic Oscars show fills you with:

Questions (5)

Excitement, tinged with anxiety (7)

Exhaustion (2)

Soderbergh says he’s making the show “like a film.” Which Soderbergh movie would you most like to inform the ceremony?

“Kafka” (10)

“Magic Mike” (7)

“Contagion” (0)

Advertisement

The show’s producers guarantee that the first 60 seconds will “make your knees buckle.” What hope does that spark in your heart?

“Ocean’s 11" cast reunion with Brad, George, Julia! (10)

Brand-new cars for everyone who tunes in! (10)

[Voiceover announcer] Ladies and gentleman, President Donald J. Trump. (0)

SCORING:

80 and above: You are ready for Hollywood’s biggest night!

40-79: You might check out the highlights at some point.

Below 40: Hard pass. Though you now follow Alan Kim on Instagram, thanks to this quiz.