The BuzzMeter: Experts predict the 2021 Emmys - and so can you

The 2021 Emmys are coming, and our Buzzmeter panel of experts is coming after them.

Our six veteran TV journalists have their ears to the ground as they survey the advance tremors in 14 categories. In this first of three rounds, they list shows and performers they think will get attention from the academy, as well as others they think deserve to be in the conversation (collectively, what’s getting “buzz”). As we get closer to the July 13 nominations announcement, they’ll make their Round 2 predictions for what they think actually will be nominated. After that, they’ll predict the winners in Round 3.

Your 2021 Emmy BuzzMeter panel: Lorraine Ali (The Los Angeles Times), Kristen Baldwin (Entertainment Weekly), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide), Sonia Saraiya (Vanity Fair), Glenn Whipp (The Los Angeles Times) (The Los Angeles Times, Kristen Baldwin, Tom O’Neil, Matt Roush, Tanya Saraiya, The Los Angeles Times)

This week, we feature the panel’s picks for what’s getting buzz for best drama series. Not only can you check out all their Emmy predictions below; you can vote for your favorites in the polls for each week’s featured category.

It’s startling to realize, as panelist Glenn Whipp points out, Netflix has never won a series Emmy — drama or comedy — considering its lineage includes “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Ozark” and, of course, “The Crown.” Upstart Apple TV+ is in position to break that seal this year with comedy favorite “Ted Lasso.” Is this the year the juggernaut of streamers lumbers off with the Emmy “Crown”?

Season 4 of “The Crown” largely concerns the tortured marriage of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). (Des Willie/Netflix)

Meter, meter on the wall, what’s the buzziest of them all?

OK, it’s “The Crown,” by a lot, but what else are our pugnacious prognosticators picking to compete for the drama series Emmy in Round 1?

The category has some of the usual suspects — “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us”; some new blood — “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country”; and some that might surprise — “The Boys,” “P-Valley.” The question is, what’s to stop this from being anything but a coronation for “The Crown,” which, surprisingly, has never won for drama series?

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“The Boys”

“The Crown”

“Bridgerton”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Mandalorian”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

“Lovecraft Country” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“The Crown”

“Pose”

“Bridgerton”

“The Mandalorian”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“In Treatment”

“This Is Us”



“ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Succession’ aren’t eligible, which means ‘This is Us’ might be able to squeeze in there as the sole broadcast drama. Or maybe voters will nominate something good instead, like ‘P-Valley.’ (Now streaming on Starz!)” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“P-Valley”

Matt Roush

TV Guide



“The Crown”

“Bridgerton”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Pose”

“The Mandalorian”

“This Is Us”

“Perry Mason”



“I yearn for the days when wild network series like ‘Evil’ and ‘Prodigal Son ‘could be in the potential mix, but ‘The Crown’ would tower over the pack regardless. And kudos to ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ and ‘Bridgerton’ for bringing diversity and variety.” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



“The Crown”

“In Treatment”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Mandalorian”

“Perry Mason”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Pose”

“The Boys”



“Hard to imagine anything beating ‘The Crown.’” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“The Crown”

“The Mandalorian”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Bridgerton”

“Pose”

“In Treatment”

“The Boys”



“Netflix has never won a series Emmy, but what’s going to beat ‘The Crown?’ The force isn’t that strong with Baby Yoda.”

Hellooooo! The Buzzmeter thinks “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman is in line to add an Emmy to keep her Oscar company. (Netflix)

Although Emma Corrin comes in fourth in the first-round rankings, several of our panelists believe the race is a dead heat between her and the Queen Mum herself, Oscar winner Olivia Colman. On the other hand, both Uzo Aduba and Elisabeth Moss have won before — Aduba three times, including last year, Moss twice (once as producer) — and Moss’ arc on “Handmaid’s Tale” is bending more and more extremely.

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”) Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”) Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) Aya Cash (“The Boys”) Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”) Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”) Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Aya Cash (“The Boys”)

Erin Moriarty (“The Boys”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)



“Never mind who rounds out the remaining slots—this category will come down to a race between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Matt Roush

TV Guide



Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)



“The battle is between the queen and the doomed princess, and maybe Emma Corrin has the edge for exceeding expectations. (We never doubted Olivia Colman.) If they cancel each other out, Jurnee Smollett could deliver an upset.” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)



“The academy loves Uzo.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)



“Corrin is a terrific actress and was entirely convincing rollerskating to Duran Duran.”

Josh O’Connor is first in line for the throne among lead actors in a drama for his portrayal of Prince Charles in “The Crown.” (Alex Bailey/Netflix)

Yet another category with a “Crown” atop it: Josh O’Connor‘s portrayal of a tortured, spineless Prince Charles. Panelist Matt Roush sees the possibility of a “Schitt’s Creek”-like sweep (flood?).

However, O’Connor’s first-round points total is just ahead of previous winner Billy Porter in the final season of “Pose,” and this would be the academy’s only opportunity to handsomely reward Regé-Jean Page for “Bridgerton.” Watch out for upsets — “Mosquito Coast’s” reception may be mixed, but the praise for Justin Theroux‘s lead performance is widespread. Also: No fewer than five portrayals of action heroes as you’ve never seen them make the list.

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) Billy Porter (“Pose”) Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”) Antony Starr (“The Boys”) Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”) Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) Karl Urban (“The Boys”) Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Karl Urban (“The Boys”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”) Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)

Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)



“Pretty much the entirety of ‘Pose’s’ final season could serve as Billy Porter’s Emmy reel. Looking forward to the Pray Tell vs. Prince Charles showdown.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Karl Urban (“The Boys”)

Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)

Matt Roush

TV Guide



Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)

Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)



“If ‘The Crown’ pulls a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and sweeps, Josh O’Connor’s tormented prince is poised for a deserved win. And while Billy Porter triumphed in ‘Pose’s’ final act, I have a soft spot for Matthew Rhys’ bold reinvention of ‘Perry Mason.’ ” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



Justin Theroux (“Mosquito Coast”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)



“Surprisingly sparse category, which means it belongs to ‘The Crown’ by default.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Pedro Pascal (“Mandalorian”)

Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)



“Maybe Regé-Jean Page uses all the outrage over his ‘Bridgerton’ exit to catapult to an Emmy win.”

Gillian Anderson is an Emmy favorite for her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a season of “The Crown” that sometimes found her pitted against the Queen herself. (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix)

Three from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” but four from “The Crown” make our first-round list. Gillian Anderson has already won the SAG and the Critics’ Choice Award for her turn as Margaret Thatcher. Meryl Streep, of course, won an Oscar as the “Iron Lady.” Might there be an echo here after John Lithgow won the supporting-actor Emmy as Winston Churchill in Season 1 of “The Crown,” then Gary Oldman won the Oscar as Churchill for “Darkest Hour?”

Or might Oscar-winning castmate Emerald Fennell (as Camilla Parker-Bowles) or Wunmi Mosaku, the singing sister who ... goes through some things in “Lovecraft Country” get to say “Stand Down Margaret?”

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”) Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”) Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”) Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”) Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”) Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”) Erin Doherty (“The Crown”) Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”) Chloe Sevigny (“We Are Who We Are”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”) Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)



“There’s no stiffer competition in this category than Gillian Anderson (and her Margaret Thatcher wig).” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Matt Roush

TV Guide



Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)



“Gillian Anderson’s impersonation of Margaret Thatcher is right up there with Meryl Streep’s—and her wobbling on the moors in inappropriate footwear may even have outdone La Streep.” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)

Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Chloe Sevigny (“We Are Who We Are”)



“As I was saying, ‘The Crown’ ...” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Erin Doherty (“The Crown”)



“If you are on ‘The Crown,’ you are nominated!”

Michael K. Williams’ turn as the complicated father in “Lovecraft Country” might earn the veteran actor his first Emmy. (Eli Joshua Ade/HBO)

In one of the most evenly matched of all the Emmy races in Round 1, the BuzzMeter panel has spread its support among 14 candidates, with strong rationales for many of them — and someone besides a “Crown” actor on top (Michael Kenneth Williams, who, surprisingly, has yet to win an Emmy).

Of course, second place belongs to “The Crown” — for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. While sentimentality over the real-life death of his character might come into play, it’s more likely he’ll contend because of just how sharply the actor has refined that portrayal over two seasons.

Panelist Kristen Baldwin thinks HBO’s revival of “In Treatment” will make noise here, but have trouble overcoming the soft-spoken Philip.

Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”) Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”) Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”) John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”) John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”) Ken Leung (“Industry”) Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”) Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”) Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”) Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) Wyatt Russell, (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

Ken Leung (“Industry”)

Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”)

Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”) Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)



“The men of ‘In Treatment’ make a strong showing, but it’ll be hard to beat Tobias Menzies’ perfect Prince Philip.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

Anthony Ramos (“In Treatment”)

Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

Matt Roush

TV Guide



Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jonathan Bailey (“Bridgerton”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”)



“A tough call, with no dominant show or star as a slam-dunk. Longtime Emmy favorite John Lithgow could sneak another win as the tragic has-been lawyer in ‘Perry Mason,’ but wouldn’t it be great if Michael Kenneth Williams finally took home an Emmy?” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

Ken Leung (“Industry”)

Stephen Root (“Perry Mason”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)



“Could be an opportunity for Michael Kenneth Williams.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



Michael Kenneth Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Mandalorian”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Daniel Bruhl (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

John Benjamin Hickey (“In Treatment”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Wyatt Russell, (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)



“Justice for Omar Little. Michael Kenneth Williams for the win.”

Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in a scene from the heavily favored “Ted Lasso.” (Pop TV)

The gentle “Ted Lasso” is on a breakaway, with the mixed-genre hit “The Flight Attendant” the only other title between it and the goal (says the panel).

That’s not to say the competition isn’t stiff — and varied. Some quirky shows make the list (“PEN15,” “Dickinson”, “Made for Love,” “Search Party”), with “black-ish,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Mom” representing the broadcast networks.

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



“Dickinson”

“The Flight Attendant”

“PEN15”

“Search Party”

“Cobra Kai”

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Hacks” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Hacks”

“Cobra Kai”

“PEN15”

“Girls5Eva”

“I Hate Suzie”



“ ‘Ted Lasso’ is the one to beat. With that out of the way, may I suggest you check out ‘I Hate Suzie’ on HBO Max, which is the most brilliant dark comedy about modern womanhood since ‘Fleabag’? Thanks.” Tom O’Neil

Gold Derby



“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Hacks”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

“PEN15”

“Dickinson”

Matt Roush

TV Guide



“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“black-ish”

“Made for Love”

“Master of None”

“PEN15”

“Mom”



“This year there’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and everything else. It’s like it’s already won the FIFA Cup of comedy. (I’d love to see ‘Mom’s’ final season make the cut, though. Traditional network comedy that solidly deserves a place at the table.)” Sonia Saraiya

Vanity Fair



“Ted Lasso”

“PEN15”

“Search Party”

“Hacks”

“Dickinson”

“I Hate Suzie”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Made for Love”



“ ‘Ted Lasso’ is looking unbeatable to me.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



“Ted Lasso”

“Hacks”

“Master of None”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Flight Attendant”

“PEN15”

“Cobra Kai”

“Dickinson”



“A year after the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ sweep, kindness prevails again with ‘Ted Lasso.’ ”