A-list actors, directors and showrunners join entertainment reporters Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal to share intimate stories about their personal lives and creative processes — and how it all fuels their art.
New episodes every Tuesday. Listen and read full transcripts below, and follow us wherever you get your podcasts:
Listen and read the full transcript of Kirsten Dunst and Mark Olsen’s conversation here.
Catch up on season one of The Envelope, featuring interview with Kate Winslet, Barry Jenkins, and Anya Taylor Joy
The Team
The Envelope podcast is hosted by Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal; produced by Heba Elorbany and Asal Ehsanipour, and edited by Heba Elorbany and Shani O. Hilton; engineering and theme music by Mike Heflin; audience strategy by Samantha Melbourneweaver, Amy Wong, Gabby Fernandez and Christina Schoellkopf; marketing by Richard Hernandez, Tova Weinstock, Patricia Gardiner, Brandon Sides and Dylan Harris. Special thanks to Clint Schaff, Matt Brennan, Geoff Berkshire, Elena Howe, Glenn Whipp and Daniel Gaines.