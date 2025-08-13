Uzo Aduba’s ‘Residence’ Emmy chances, by the the numbers

Emmy voters have loved Uzo Aduba, who brings a special immediacy to comedic and dramatic roles alike, since her breakthrough on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” in 2013. This year, she’s vying for lead actress in a comedy for her performance as an eccentric gumshoe on the Netflix whodunit “The Residence.”

32

The age when Aduba, a theater actor who had barely been on TV, wowed viewers and critics as the lovesick, eloquent, unpredictable Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on “OITNB.”

6

Aduba’s nomination for “The Residence” is her sixth in 11 years, across four projects.

3

After winning a pair of Emmys for “OITNB,” Aduba added a third for playing Rep. Shirley Chisholm in the 2020 FX limited series “Mrs. America.”

1 (and done)

“The Residence” was canceled in July after one season.

20+

A substantial number of actors have won Emmys for canceled series, so her show’s fate does not necessarily prohibit another Aduba win in September.

80%

But Aduba is in an especially stacked category, in which four of the five nominees — Aduba, “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri and “Hacks’” Jean Smart — already have Emmys.

5th

Given the competition and her show’s cancellation, Aduba often ranks last in her category on Emmy prognosticators’ lists. But when you’ve already persuaded voters three times, you can’t be counted out completely.