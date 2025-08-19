Harrison Ford’s Emmy chances for ‘Shrinking,’ by the numbers

Hollywood awards voters owe Harrison Ford a serious apology. A supporting Emmy for his performance as the gruff yet insightful therapist Paul Rhoades on Apple TV+’s comedy “Shrinking” would be a good start.

Ford’s Emmy nomination for “Shrinking” Season 2 is his first ever. Granted, most of his small-screen work has come about recently.

But Ford’s prolific film career also has yielded just one Oscar nomination, for lead actor in 1986, for his soulful performance in “Witness.”

Factoring in Screen Actors Guild (two), BAFTA (one) and Golden Globe nominations (five), Ford’s major awards nominations barely reach double digits.

Ford has never won a major competitive film or television award.

On the other hand, he has a trophy case worth of lifetime achievement awards (from AFI, César Awards, Cannes and more), which suggests that his contributions to the industry haven’t gone unnoticed.

“The Fugitive,” a 1993 blockbuster led by an emotionally charged Ford, drew seven Oscar nominations, including for best picture and eventual supporting actor winner Tommy Lee Jones, but none for Ford.

Ford drew some critics groups’ attention for his thoughtful performance in this 2013 film as baseball executive Branch Rickey, who brought Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) into the major leagues.

Forty years ago, no one envisioned a supporting actor TV award as a career highlight for Ford. But an Emmy at age 83 would be lovely — and he’s the frontrunner.

“Shrinking” Season 3 has already wrapped, giving Emmy voters a clear path to justice for Ford: not just one but multiple Emmys.