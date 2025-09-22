2026 Oscar predictions: best actress

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With so much uncertainty in the earliest round, consensus No. 1 picks are rare, but that’s just what Jessie Buckley of “Hamnet” is — one of only two in the entire BuzzMeter poll. She has double the points of runner-up Renate Reinsve, who is just one tally ahead of Emma Stone.

Saying it feels “inevitable” that Buckley will one day win, Robert Daniels calls her work in “Hamnet” “a gut-wrenching performance … Jessie Buckley’s fearless turn echoes with the force of a primal scream.”

Among the other contenders, Glenn Whipp asks of the upcoming “Wicked: For Good,” “Will voters be into it or over it? That’s a coin flip. More certain: Cynthia Erivo will rip out our hearts in the sequel.” Dave Karger wonders if one star has the makeup to land in the top five: “‘Christy’ star Sydney Sweeney will try to ride her strong Toronto buzz to a first nomination.”

Meanwhile, Katie Walsh highlights one of the perils of long-range predictions — occasional category uncertainty: “Should Emily Blunt go lead for ‘The Smashing Machine,’ or supporting?” Blunt’s roller-coaster performance as a champion wrestler’s love — and perhaps his most dangerous opponent — is hard to pin down.

As for Seyfried, at press time “The Testament of Ann Lee” doesn’t yet have a distributor. But perhaps the lead’s strong showing on the BuzzMeter will be an inducement to change that.

1. Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

2. Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

3. Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

4. Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

5. Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

6. Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

7. Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

8. Jennifer Lawrence, “Die, My Love”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

2. Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

3. Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

4. Julia Roberts, “After the Hunt”

5. Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”



“With a gut-wrenching performance as Agnes Shakespeare, Jessie Buckley’s fearless turn echoes with the force of a primal scream. It feels inevitable that the previous nominee will win an Oscar at some point. It’s just a matter of time.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

2. Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

3. Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

4. Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”

5. Sydney Sweeney, “Christy”



“International actresses headline this race, with ‘Hamnet’s’ Jessie Buckley and ‘Sentimental Value’s’ Renate Reinsve earning festival raves for their wonderful performances. Two-time winner Emma Stone and two-time acting nominee Cynthia Erivo are also likely to return, while ‘Christy’ star Sydney Sweeney will try to ride her strong Toronto buzz to a first nomination.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

2. Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”

3. Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

4. Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

5. Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”



“A Jessie Buckley win here as Shakespeare’s wild, witchy wife makes perfect sense. The Irish talent comes to the campaign with a supporting nom for ‘The Lost Daughter’ already under her sash and heaps of critical goodwill dating to 2018’s ‘Wild Rose.’ But I wouldn’t mind a Tessa Thompson upset.”