2026 Oscar predictions: best international feature

Norway’s “Sentimental Value” looks poised to be this year’s international feature that breaks through across multiple categories (think “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Emilia Pérez” and others): the non-English language movie that earns academy recognition for its acting, script and direction.

Anne Thompson handicaps the race so far thus: Noting that several countries still haven’t chosen their submissions, “Cannes prizewinners have an increased profile with the international committee, including Norway’s ‘Sentimental Value’ and Brazil’s ‘Secret Agent.’ ”

But several other official submissions have our panel over the moon.

“I’ll call it right now,” declares Glenn Whipp: “The thrilling ‘Sirât,’ from Spanish filmmaker Oliver Laxe, is going to be named best picture by either the Los Angeles or New York film critics … then it’ll be off to the races for this film, a ‘Sorcerer’ for the 21st century.”

Robert Daniels’ description of “The Voice of Hind Rajab” is harrowing: “The real-life story of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl whose final hours trapped in a car under intense fire from an IDF tank were spent pleading to be saved … a candid dramatization of her emergency phone calls.”

1. “Sentimental Value” (Norway)

2. “It Was Just an Accident” (France)

3. “The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

4. “No Other Choice” (South Korea)

5. “Sirât” (Spain)

6. “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

T7. “Calle Málaga” (Morocco)

T7. “The President’s Cake” (Iraq)

T7. “A Useful Ghost” (Thailand)

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia)

2. “It Was Just an Accident” (France)

3. “Calle Málaga” (Morocco)

4. “Sentimental Value” (Norway)

5. “No Other Choice” (South Korea)



“Venice’s harrowing grand jury prize winner, Tunisia’s ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab,’ has already built early momentum. The film tells the real-life story of Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl whose final hours trapped in a car under intense fire from an IDF tank were spent pleading to be saved. A distressing docufiction, the film is a candid dramatization of her emergency phone calls.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. “Sentimental Value” (Norway)

2. “It Was Just an Accident” (France)

3. “The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

4. “No Other Choice” (South Korea)

5. “Left-Handed Girl” (Taiwan)



“Three films that are also overall contenders this year stand to dominate this race: Norway’s ‘Sentimental Value,’ Brazil’s ‘The Secret Agent’ and France’s ‘It Was Just an Accident.’ The bigger question will be which films are able to snag the final two slots.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. “The Secret Agent” (Brazil)

2. “Sentimental Value” (Norway)

3. “A Useful Ghost” (Thailand)

4. “2000 Meters to Andriivka” (Ukraine)

5. “It Was Just an Accident” (France)



“Can Brazil get back-to-back wins for international feature? Possivelmente! ‘The Secret Agent,’ another political thriller set during the dictatorship, was one of the buzziest movies at Cannes, where it scooped up best actor for star Wagner Moura and best director for Kleber Mendonça Filho (of the weirdo western ‘Bacarau’).”