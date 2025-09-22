2026 Oscar predictions: best supporting actress

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Teyana Taylor’s untamable revolutionary in “One Battle After Another” holds a solid lead over the pack in Round 1. Like her fierce character, “it’s hard to imagine anyone getting in [Taylor’s] way,” says Amy Nicholson. “Finally, she has a role equal to her dynamite screen presence.”

But the news here could be the inclusion of two horror-movie turns. Anne Thompson says Amy Madigan “steals the show in horror hit ‘Weapons’ ” and Wunmi Mosaku “heats up the screen in ‘Sinners.’ ” Katie Walsh enthuses, “If I had a ballot, I’d be voting for Wunmi Mosaku’s sexy, heartbreaking performance in ‘Sinners’ and Amy Madigan’s camp-horror turn as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’ ”

Dave Karger says he’s “curious (and hopeful) to see if Amy Madigan’s unforgettable performance in ‘Weapons’ can lead to her first Academy Award nomination in 40 years,” as she received a nod for the Gene Hackman-starring “Twice in a Lifetime” in 1986.

Noting “this category has gone to a woman of color the last four out of five years,” Robert Daniels says, “We’ll see if that streak of diversity holds up.”

“There’s a lot about this race that’s still very much in the air. Will the academy respect performances from horror films, like Amy Madigan’s looniness in ‘Weapons’ or Wunmi Mosaku’s resilience in ‘Sinners’? Will Joachim Trier’s latest forlorn wonder, ‘Sentimental Value,’ be loved enough to boost a quietly devastating Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas? Or is this Teyana Taylor’s to lose? Fascinatingly, this category has gone to a woman of color the last four out of five years. We’ll see if that streak of diversity holds up.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

“ ‘One Battle After Another’ is the behemoth here, with no fewer than three actresses (Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall) deserving of recognition. I’m also curious (and hopeful) to see if Amy Madigan’s unforgettable performance in ‘Weapons’ can lead to her first Academy Award nomination in 40 years.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

“If Teyana Taylor sets out to dominate this year’s Oscar race with the conviction of her ferocious revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills strutting into a skyscraper with a bomb, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting in her way. Finally, she has a role equal to her dynamite screen presence.”