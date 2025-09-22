2026 Oscar predictions: best supporting actress

-
Teyana Taylor’s untamable revolutionary in “One Battle After Another” holds a solid lead over the pack in Round 1. Like her fierce character, “it’s hard to imagine anyone getting in [Taylor’s] way,” says Amy Nicholson. “Finally, she has a role equal to her dynamite screen presence.”
But the news here could be the inclusion of two horror-movie turns. Anne Thompson says Amy Madigan “steals the show in horror hit ‘Weapons’ ” and Wunmi Mosaku “heats up the screen in ‘Sinners.’ ” Katie Walsh enthuses, “If I had a ballot, I’d be voting for Wunmi Mosaku’s sexy, heartbreaking performance in ‘Sinners’ and Amy Madigan’s camp-horror turn as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’ ”
Dave Karger says he’s “curious (and hopeful) to see if Amy Madigan’s unforgettable performance in ‘Weapons’ can lead to her first Academy Award nomination in 40 years,” as she received a nod for the Gene Hackman-starring “Twice in a Lifetime” in 1986.
Noting “this category has gone to a woman of color the last four out of five years,” Robert Daniels says, “We’ll see if that streak of diversity holds up.”
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
3. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
T4. Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
T4. Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
T6. Nina Hoss, “Hedda”
T6. Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
3. Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
4. Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
5. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
“There’s a lot about this race that’s still very much in the air. Will the academy respect performances from horror films, like Amy Madigan’s looniness in ‘Weapons’ or Wunmi Mosaku’s resilience in ‘Sinners’? Will Joachim Trier’s latest forlorn wonder, ‘Sentimental Value,’ be loved enough to boost a quietly devastating Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas? Or is this Teyana Taylor’s to lose? Fascinatingly, this category has gone to a woman of color the last four out of five years. We’ll see if that streak of diversity holds up.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
3. Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
4. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
5. Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
“ ‘One Battle After Another’ is the behemoth here, with no fewer than three actresses (Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti and Regina Hall) deserving of recognition. I’m also curious (and hopeful) to see if Amy Madigan’s unforgettable performance in ‘Weapons’ can lead to her first Academy Award nomination in 40 years.”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Nina Hoss, “Hedda”
3. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
4. Glenn Close, “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
5. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
“If Teyana Taylor sets out to dominate this year’s Oscar race with the conviction of her ferocious revolutionary Perfidia Beverly Hills strutting into a skyscraper with a bomb, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting in her way. Finally, she has a role equal to her dynamite screen presence.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
2. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
3. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
4. Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
5. Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
“Teyana Taylor is titanic in just a few scenes in ‘One Battle After Another,’ veteran Amy Madigan steals the show in the horror hit ‘Weapons,’ Ariana Grande is back for ‘Wicked: For Good,’ Wunmi Mosaku heats up the screen in ‘Sinners’ and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas holds her own with [Renate] Reinsve as her sister in ‘Sentimental Value.’ ”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
3. Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
4. Emily Watson, “Hamnet”
5. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
“This one is really wide open — Teyana Taylor in ‘One Battle After Another’ is a no-brainer, but if I had a ballot, I’d be voting for Wunmi Mosaku’s sexy, heartbreaking performance in ‘Sinners’ and Amy Madigan’s camp-horror turn as Aunt Gladys in ‘Weapons.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
2. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
3. Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
4. Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
5. Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
“Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas plays the quiet sister in ‘Sentimental Value,’ the family peacekeeper, the adult in the room. And she does it with such subtle grace and tenderness that she almost steals the movie from her showier co-stars.”
