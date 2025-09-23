2026 Oscar predictions: best actor

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After what felt like a few down years, Dave Karger calls this “Perhaps the most crowded acting category” of the season, loaded with huge names and rising stars. He notes Timothée Chalamet “could score his third nomination in this category by the age of 30.”

“George Clooney playing a movie star taking stock of his life may not sound like a stretch,” writes Glenn Whipp, “but making something look so smooth takes work.”

Robert Daniels says, “I remain astounded by Dwayne Johnson’s physically taxing and psychologically intense portrayal of MMA star Mark Kerr. I don’t know how he got that look of vacant desperation in his eyes, but it’s chilling.”

Among the others getting limited (but passionate) support: Ethan Hawke — Daniels says his “performance in ‘Blue Moon’ will resonate” — and Michael B. Jordan — whom Anne Thompson calls one of the “two standouts [who] dominate the field” along with Leonardo DiCaprio.

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

2. Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

3. Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”

4. Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

5. Idris Elba, “A House of Dynamite”



“Leonardo DiCaprio is difficult to bet against, and I have a feeling Ethan Hawke’s performance in ‘Blue Moon’ will resonate. But I remain astounded by Dwayne Johnson’s physically taxing and psychologically intense portrayal of MMA star Mark Kerr. I don’t know how he got that look of vacant desperation in his eyes, but it’s chilling.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”

2. Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

3. Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

4. Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

5. Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”



“Perhaps the most crowded acting category this year, lead actor features a mix of past acting winners (George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio) and performers looking to score their first nominations (Wagner Moura, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne Johnson). Timothée Chalamet, meanwhile, could score his third nomination in this category by the age of 30.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

2. Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

3. Russell Crowe, “Nuremberg”

4. Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

5. Tonatiuh, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”



“Fifteen years ago, Jeff Bridges won an Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart,’ a salt-of-the-earth musical drama by writer-director Scott Cooper. Now, Jeremy Allen White steps up to the same mic. Cooper’s biopic of Bruce Springsteen during the making of 1982’s ‘Nebraska’ is the right anthem at the right time.”