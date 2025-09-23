2026 Oscar predictions: best adapted screenplay

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The panel puts the top two contenders — Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” and Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of “Hamnet” — way above the field, each with double the points of No. 3 (Will Tracy’s script for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia”).

Amy Nicholson writes that Anderson’s film “inspired by” Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland” “feels as though it was written this morning about this very moment,” as its sociopolitical references occasionally seem ripped from current headlines. “Time is circular; Anderson’s craft and insight are eternal.”

“Park Chan-wook could sneak in there with ‘No Other Choice,’ ” says Robert Daniels. “It played so well at TIFF, they needed to add several screenings because it kept selling out, making it the hardest ticket to grab.”

Dave Karger says, “I’d love to see two of my Telluride favorites, ‘Bugonia’ and ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,’ make the cut.” Glenn Whipp bemoans the unlikelihood of Daniel Craig earning an acting nod as sly sleuth Benoit Blanc. However, he throws out into the universe, “Why not a nom for Rian Johnson, the creator of all the twisty ‘Knives Out’ surprises?” There’s certainly precedent: Johnson was nominated for each of the first two “Knives Out” screenplays.

1. “One Battle After Another”

2. “Hamnet”

3. “Bugonia”

4. “Hedda”

5. “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

T6. “No Other Choice”

T6. “The Secret Agent”

8. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. “Hamnet”

2. “One Battle After Another”

3. “Hedda”

4. “No Other Choice”

5. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”



RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. "Hamnet"

2. "One Battle After Another"

3. "Hedda"

4. "No Other Choice"

5. "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

2. “Hamnet”

3. “Bugonia”

4. “The Secret Agent”

5. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”



Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. "One Battle After Another"

2. "Hamnet"

3. "Bugonia"

4. "The Secret Agent"

5. "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere"

2. “Hedda”

3. “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

4. “Hamnet”

5. “Kiss of the Spider Woman”



Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. "One Battle After Another"

2. "Hedda"

3. "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery"

4. "Hamnet"

5. "Kiss of the Spider Woman"