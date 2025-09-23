2026 Oscar predictions: best supporting actor

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sean Penn, two-time lead actor winner, is a strong contender in the supporting category for his unnervingly entertaining (entertainingly unnerving?) work in “One Battle After Another.” “From his hair, to his sputter, to his strut, Penn makes a clown show out of hypocritical ultraconservative piety,” says Amy Nicholson.

Meanwhile, respected veterans such as Stellan Skarsgård, Billy Crudup, Andrew Scott, Delroy Lindo and Adam Sandler have delivered some of the buzziest supporting work of the season. Skarsgård is in the first-round clubhouse with a small lead. Robert Daniels writes that he “gives the performance of his life; surely it will lead to his first nomination.”

Critics have long championed Sandler’s dramatic work, promoting his candidacy for such films as “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Hustle” and “Uncut Gems.” “I haven’t even seen ‘Jay Kelly’ yet, but give Adam Sandler his nomination, you cowards,” snarls Katie Walsh.

Glenn Whipp champions Billy Crudup for what he guesses is “maybe 10 minutes of ‘Jay Kelly.’ … It’s the best brief showcase since Judi Dench won the Oscar for ‘Shakespeare in Love.’ ”

Dench won for only 8 minutes of screen time.

1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

2. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

T3. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

T3. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

5. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

6. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

7. Billy Crudup, “Jay Kelly”

T8. Takehiro Hira, “Rental Family”

T8. Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

2. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

3. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

4. Takehiro Hira, “Rental Family”

5. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”



“I love Stellan Skarsgård in ‘Sentimental Value,’ a brilliant mix of selfish, remorseful and eccentric. He gives the performance of his life; surely it will lead to his first nomination. Is ‘One Battle After Another’ Sean Penn’s big comeback? Will Paul Mescal run in lead or supporting for ‘Hamnet’? Both could cause the available spots to quickly evaporate.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

2. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

3. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

4. Billy Crudup, “Jay Kelly”

5. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”



“Several veteran performers lead this category, with Stellan Skarsgard, Adam Sandler and Billy Crudup all potential first-time Oscar nominees. But they’ll have to contend with two-time lead actor winner Sean Penn, whose frighteningly intense turn in ‘One Battle After Another’ should earn him his first-ever nod in this category.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

2. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

3. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

4. Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon”

5. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”



“The ding on Sean Penn is that he’s gotten too self-serious. What a treat to see him channel his righteous energy into ‘One Battle After Another’s’ loathsome, hilarious villain. From his hair, to his sputter, to his strut, Penn makes a clown show out of hypocritical ultraconservative piety.”