2026 Oscar predictions: best supporting actor

Sean Penn, two-time lead actor winner, is a strong contender in the supporting category for his unnervingly entertaining (entertainingly unnerving?) work in “One Battle After Another.” “From his hair, to his sputter, to his strut, Penn makes a clown show out of hypocritical ultraconservative piety,” says Amy Nicholson.
Meanwhile, respected veterans such as Stellan Skarsgård, Billy Crudup, Andrew Scott, Delroy Lindo and Adam Sandler have delivered some of the buzziest supporting work of the season. Skarsgård is in the first-round clubhouse with a small lead. Robert Daniels writes that he “gives the performance of his life; surely it will lead to his first nomination.”
Critics have long championed Sandler’s dramatic work, promoting his candidacy for such films as “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Hustle” and “Uncut Gems.” “I haven’t even seen ‘Jay Kelly’ yet, but give Adam Sandler his nomination, you cowards,” snarls Katie Walsh.
Glenn Whipp champions Billy Crudup for what he guesses is “maybe 10 minutes of ‘Jay Kelly.’ … It’s the best brief showcase since Judi Dench won the Oscar for ‘Shakespeare in Love.’ ”
Dench won for only 8 minutes of screen time.
1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
2. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
T3. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
T3. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
5. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
6. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
7. Billy Crudup, “Jay Kelly”
T8. Takehiro Hira, “Rental Family”
T8. Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon”
Robert Daniels
1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
2. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
3. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
4. Takehiro Hira, “Rental Family”
5. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
“I love Stellan Skarsgård in ‘Sentimental Value,’ a brilliant mix of selfish, remorseful and eccentric. He gives the performance of his life; surely it will lead to his first nomination. Is ‘One Battle After Another’ Sean Penn’s big comeback? Will Paul Mescal run in lead or supporting for ‘Hamnet’? Both could cause the available spots to quickly evaporate.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
2. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
3. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
4. Billy Crudup, “Jay Kelly”
5. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
“Several veteran performers lead this category, with Stellan Skarsgard, Adam Sandler and Billy Crudup all potential first-time Oscar nominees. But they’ll have to contend with two-time lead actor winner Sean Penn, whose frighteningly intense turn in ‘One Battle After Another’ should earn him his first-ever nod in this category.”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
2. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
3. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
4. Andrew Scott, “Blue Moon”
5. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
“The ding on Sean Penn is that he’s gotten too self-serious. What a treat to see him channel his righteous energy into ‘One Battle After Another’s’ loathsome, hilarious villain. From his hair, to his sputter, to his strut, Penn makes a clown show out of hypocritical ultraconservative piety.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
2. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
3. Jeremy Strong, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
4. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
5. Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
“The favorite for now is Stellan Skarsgård as the mercurial father in ‘Sentimental Value,’ followed by a terrifying Sean Penn in ‘One Battle After Another.’ A relatively low-key Jeremy Strong anchors the father-son dynamics of ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,’ and an incendiary Delroy Lindo lights up the screen in ‘Sinners.’ ”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
2. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
3. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
4. Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
5. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
“I haven’t even seen ‘Jay Kelly’ yet, but give Adam Sandler his nomination, you cowards. Sean Penn also surprised the heck out of me with his performance in ‘One Battle After Another.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
2. Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
3. Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
4. Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
5. Billy Crudup, “Jay Kelly”
“Billy Crudup is in maybe 10 minutes of ‘Jay Kelly.’ He has an extended scene with George Clooney, playing an old friend who has some complicated feelings about Clooney’s movie-star title character. It’s the best brief showcase since Judi Dench won the Oscar for ‘Shakespeare in Love.’ ”
