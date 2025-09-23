2026 Oscar predictions: best original screenplay

-
Noah Oppenheim’s taut script for Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite” leads in Round 1; Dave Karger calls it “a sure thing” and Glenn Whipp says, “It’s an ingenious construction; controlled, yet unrelenting. You might not sleep after seeing this movie.”
Ryan Coogler, who has proved a master of making genre specimens his own, gets strong support for “Sinners”: “The indie darling-turned-franchise hitmaker can craft everything from horror to period piece, crowd pleaser to prestige,” writes Amy Nicholson. “This script is proof of his genre expertise — and love.” Robert Daniels calls it a “sticky, sexy and sweaty vampire movie that doubles as an ode to Southern blues” and praises the filmmaker for his “sheer willingness to take such narrative and tonal risks.”
Karger adds that the top contenders aren’t all American: “The writers branch could also make room for this year’s winner and runner-up at Cannes: Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’ and Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value.’ ”
1. “A House of Dynamite”
2. “Sinners”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “It Was Just an Accident”
5. “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
6. “Marty Supreme”
T7. “Sorry, Baby”
T7. “Jay Kelly”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. “A House of Dynamite”
2. “It Was Just an Accident”
3. “Blue Moon”
4. “Sinners”
5. “Sentimental Value”
“Whether you think all the ideas in Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners,’ a sticky, sexy and sweaty vampire movie that doubles as an ode to Southern blues, work or not, that’s secondary to the sheer willingness to take such narrative and tonal risks. Though Coogler has two prior nominations (best picture for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ and original song for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’), it doesn’t feel like it. If not in best director, original screenplay offers him the singular recognition he deserves.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. “A House of Dynamite”
2. “Jay Kelly”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “Sinners”
5. “It Was Just an Accident”
“Noah Oppenheim’s crackling screenplay for ‘A House of Dynamite’ is a sure thing here, along with Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying ‘Sinners’ and the inside-Hollywood story ‘Jay Kelly,’ from Noah Baumbach and veteran actress Emily Mortimer. The writers branch could also make room for this year’s winner and runner-up at Cannes: Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just an Accident’ and Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value.’ ”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. “Sinners”
2. “A House of Dynamite”
3. “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
4. “Sorry, Baby”
5. “Weapons”
“Ryan Coogler’s screenplay for ‘Sinners’ is so original that he made a point to reclaim ownership of its rights in 25 years. The indie darling-turned-franchise hitmaker can craft everything from horror to period piece, crowd pleaser to prestige. This script is proof of his genre expertise — and love.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. “A House of Dynamite”
2. “Sinners”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “It Was Just an Accident”
5. “Black Bag”
“The writers go their own way. The most likely winner is Kathryn Bigelow and Noah Oppenheim’s exercise in suspense, ‘House of Dynamite.’ Ryan Coogler’s period horror epic ‘Sinners’ is in the running, as well as previous nominees Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt (‘Sentimental Value’).”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. “Marty Supreme”
2. “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “Sorry, Baby”
5. “Weapons”
“The big question here is if ‘One Battle After Another’ goes in the original or adapted category. The official credit is that it was ‘inspired’ by Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Vineland.’ Other than that, I think Eva Victor’s ‘Sorry, Baby’ deserves a nomination.”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. “Sinners”
2. “A House of Dynamite”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “It Was Just an Accident”
5. “Marty Supreme”
“ ‘A House of Dynamite’ is divided into three parts, each one expanding and illuminating the movie’s unsettling scenario – there’s a nuclear missile of unknown origin heading toward Chicago. It’s an ingenious construction; controlled, yet unrelenting. You might not sleep after seeing this movie.”
