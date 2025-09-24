Advertisement
Awards

2026 Oscar predictions: best animated feature

photo collage of various photos on a chart like background
(Photo illustration Los Angeles Times; photos Disney/Pixar; Netflix)
By Michael Ordoña
“Arco,” boasting a starry cast and an Oscar-winning producer (Natalie Portman), is the second and final consensus pick in the first round of the BuzzMeter. It has nearly twice as many points as runner-up “Elio,” yet the panel doesn’t describe it as a dominant front-runner.

“There’s no big dog in this year’s animation race,” says Amy Nicholson. “So there’s room for this colorful French-made time-travel cartoon (‘Arco’) to steal a win.” Dave Karger writes, “Without a true critical and commercial smash from a major studio so far, this race seems ripe for the inclusion of films by smaller distributors or foreign countries, notably ‘Arco.’ ”

But the buzziest contender, at least in terms of a ubiquitous pop-culture moment, has to be “KPop Demon Hunters,” which made $18 million in a two-day limited theatrical release of its sing-along version, scored four Top 10 singles and is currently Netflix’s most-watched original title ever (266 million views, according to the streamer).

“There’s no way the academy could miss the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ moment,” says Katie Walsh.

By the way, the Chinese “Ne Zha 2” is, by far, the highest-grossing animated feature ever, with more than $2.2 billion in worldwide receipts, though it has made only $23 million stateside.

1. “Arco”
2. “Elio”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Zootopia 2”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”
6. “Ne Zha 2”
7. “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
T8. “Your Letter”
T8. “Scarlet”

line drawing of a person with short black hair, beard, and wearing glasses on a white circle

RogerEbert.com

Robert Daniels

1. “Arco”
2. “Zootopia 2”
3. “Elio”
4. (tie) “In Your Dreams”
4. (tie) “Ne Zha 2”

“Both the highly anticipated sequel ‘Zootopia 2’ and the alien coming-of-age tale ‘Elio’ feel like safe bets. But I’m pulling for another sequel to pull through: The Chinese animated film ‘Ne Zha 2’ is the highest-grossing film of the year and also exceptionally rendered and endearingly genuine.”

line drawing of a person with short hair on a white circle

Turner Classic Movies

Dave Karger

1. “Arco”
2. “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Elio”
5. “Zootopia 2”

“Without a true critical and commercial smash from a major studio so far, this race seems ripe for the inclusion of films by smaller distributors or other countries, notably ‘Arco’ from French filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu. Still, Pixar’s ‘Elio’ and Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ stand to snag two of the five slots.”

line drawing of a person with long hair on a white circle

Los Angeles Times

Amy Nicholson

1. “Arco”
2. “Elio”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Your Letter”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”

“There’s no big dog in this year’s animation race. So there’s room for this colorful French-made time-travel cartoon (‘Arco’) to steal a win. One thing on its side? An all-star voice cast for the English-speaking version that includes Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo and Andy Samberg.

line drawing of a person with short hair and glasses on a white circle

IndieWire

Anne Thompson

1. “Arco”
2. “Zootopia 2”
3. “Elio”
4. “Scarlet”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”

“The field is led by Neon’s Cannes pickup ‘Arco,’ a delightful French space adventure. The usually dominant Pixar delivered a flop this year, ‘Elio.’ ”

line drawing of a person with long hair on a white circle

Tribune News Service

Katie Walsh

1. “Arco”
2. “KPop Demon Hunters”
3. “Ne Zha 2”
4. “Zootopia 2”
5. “Elio”

“There’s no way the academy could miss the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ moment, and ‘Arco’ and the two Disney movies ‘Elio’ and ‘Zootopia 2’ seem like good bets.”

line drawing of a man on a white circle

Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. “Arco”
2. “In Your Dreams”
3. “Elio”
4. “Ne Zha 2”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”

“The Natalie Portman-produced ‘Arco’ premiered at Cannes to glowing reviews. Directed by French illustrator Ugo Bienvenu, it’s a time-travel story centering on friendship and, like last year’s animated feature winner ‘Flow,’ anxiety about our planet’s future. It might be the class of the field.”

