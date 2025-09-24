2026 Oscar predictions: best animated feature

-
“Arco,” boasting a starry cast and an Oscar-winning producer (Natalie Portman), is the second and final consensus pick in the first round of the BuzzMeter. It has nearly twice as many points as runner-up “Elio,” yet the panel doesn’t describe it as a dominant front-runner.
“There’s no big dog in this year’s animation race,” says Amy Nicholson. “So there’s room for this colorful French-made time-travel cartoon (‘Arco’) to steal a win.” Dave Karger writes, “Without a true critical and commercial smash from a major studio so far, this race seems ripe for the inclusion of films by smaller distributors or foreign countries, notably ‘Arco.’ ”
But the buzziest contender, at least in terms of a ubiquitous pop-culture moment, has to be “KPop Demon Hunters,” which made $18 million in a two-day limited theatrical release of its sing-along version, scored four Top 10 singles and is currently Netflix’s most-watched original title ever (266 million views, according to the streamer).
“There’s no way the academy could miss the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ moment,” says Katie Walsh.
By the way, the Chinese “Ne Zha 2” is, by far, the highest-grossing animated feature ever, with more than $2.2 billion in worldwide receipts, though it has made only $23 million stateside.
Best picture | Best director | Best international feature
1. “Arco”
2. “Elio”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Zootopia 2”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”
6. “Ne Zha 2”
7. “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
T8. “Your Letter”
T8. “Scarlet”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. “Arco”
2. “Zootopia 2”
3. “Elio”
4. (tie) “In Your Dreams”
4. (tie) “Ne Zha 2”
“Both the highly anticipated sequel ‘Zootopia 2’ and the alien coming-of-age tale ‘Elio’ feel like safe bets. But I’m pulling for another sequel to pull through: The Chinese animated film ‘Ne Zha 2’ is the highest-grossing film of the year and also exceptionally rendered and endearingly genuine.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. “Arco”
2. “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Elio”
5. “Zootopia 2”
“Without a true critical and commercial smash from a major studio so far, this race seems ripe for the inclusion of films by smaller distributors or other countries, notably ‘Arco’ from French filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu. Still, Pixar’s ‘Elio’ and Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ stand to snag two of the five slots.”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. “Arco”
2. “Elio”
3. “In Your Dreams”
4. “Your Letter”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”
“There’s no big dog in this year’s animation race. So there’s room for this colorful French-made time-travel cartoon (‘Arco’) to steal a win. One thing on its side? An all-star voice cast for the English-speaking version that includes Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo and Andy Samberg.
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. “Arco”
2. “Zootopia 2”
3. “Elio”
4. “Scarlet”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”
“The field is led by Neon’s Cannes pickup ‘Arco,’ a delightful French space adventure. The usually dominant Pixar delivered a flop this year, ‘Elio.’ ”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. “Arco”
2. “KPop Demon Hunters”
3. “Ne Zha 2”
4. “Zootopia 2”
5. “Elio”
“There’s no way the academy could miss the ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ moment, and ‘Arco’ and the two Disney movies ‘Elio’ and ‘Zootopia 2’ seem like good bets.”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. “Arco”
2. “In Your Dreams”
3. “Elio”
4. “Ne Zha 2”
5. “KPop Demon Hunters”
“The Natalie Portman-produced ‘Arco’ premiered at Cannes to glowing reviews. Directed by French illustrator Ugo Bienvenu, it’s a time-travel story centering on friendship and, like last year’s animated feature winner ‘Flow,’ anxiety about our planet’s future. It might be the class of the field.”
