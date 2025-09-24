2026 Oscar predictions: best director

-
-
-
- Share via
With “One Battle After Another” sporting a large lead in the best picture race, it’s no surprise its beloved auteur, 11-time nominee Paul Thomas Anderson, would enjoy a similar cushion in the directing category in Round 1.
Amy Nicholson says “One Battle” “isn’t his best film — deciding that would start a real fistfight — but it’s worthy enough to claim a prize that’s long overdue.” Glenn Whipp writes, “The list of great directors who never won an Oscar is ridiculous. Kubrick, Hitchcock, Altman, Fellini. Could this be the year that [Anderson] breaks out of that club, distinguished though it may be?”
Noting Anderson could bump that nominations total to 14 this year (as writer, director and producer), Dave Karger says, “This category could well contain two female filmmakers for the first time in five years,” naming Bigelow and Zhao among his picks.
Katie Walsh points out that, surprisingly, “Ryan Coogler has never been nominated for best director, and Jafar Panahi threads an incredible tonal needle.”
Best picture | Best animated feature | Best international feature
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
T2. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
T2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
4. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
5. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
6. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
7. Park Chan-wook, “No Other Choice”
8. Bill Condon, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”
RogerEbert.com
Robert Daniels
1. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
2. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
3. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
4. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
5. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
“With 11 prior nominations and zero wins, the Oscar has long eluded Paul Thomas Anderson. But with ‘One Battle After Another’ earning raves and an academy that has honored overdue directors three of the last four ceremonies (Jane Campion, Christopher Nolan, Sean Baker), maybe this is his year.”
Turner Classic Movies
Dave Karger
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
2. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
3. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
4. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
5. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
“On nomination day, 11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson will likely become a 14-time Oscar nominee. Surprisingly, he’s never won in any category. But this could certainly be his year. Meanwhile, this category could well contain two female filmmakers for the first time in five years.”
Los Angeles Times
Amy Nicholson
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
3. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
4. Park Chan-wook, “No Other Choice”
5. Bill Condon, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”
“Paul Thomas Anderson has 11 Academy Award nominations (no surprise there) and zero wins. What!? ‘One Battle After Another’ isn’t his best film — deciding that would start a real fist fight — but it’s worthy enough to claim a prize that’s long overdue.”
IndieWire
Anne Thompson
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
3. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
4. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
5. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
“If ‘Sinners’ wins best picture, director could go to ‘One Battle After Another’s’ Paul Thomas Anderson after 11 nominations (and no wins) for arguably his most bravura movie to date. Both ‘Hamnet’ director Chloé Zhao and ‘House of Dynamite’s’ Kathryn Bigelow have won before.”
Tribune News Service
Katie Walsh
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
3. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”
4. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
5. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
“It has to be Anderson, but I can see the academy recognizing former winners like Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao. Ryan Coogler has never been nominated for best director, and Jafar Panahi threads an incredible tonal needle with ‘It Was Just an Accident’ (the Palme d’Or helps too).”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
3. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
4. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
5. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”
“The list of great directors who never won an Oscar is ridiculous. Kubrick, Hitchcock, Altman, Fellini. Could this be the year that Paul Thomas Anderson breaks out of that club, distinguished though it may be? With ‘One Battle After Another,’ he has the movie to do it.”
More to Read
Sign up for The Envelope
Get exclusive awards season news, in-depth interviews and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.