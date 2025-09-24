2026 Oscar predictions: best director

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With “One Battle After Another” sporting a large lead in the best picture race, it’s no surprise its beloved auteur, 11-time nominee Paul Thomas Anderson, would enjoy a similar cushion in the directing category in Round 1.

Amy Nicholson says “One Battle” “isn’t his best film — deciding that would start a real fistfight — but it’s worthy enough to claim a prize that’s long overdue.” Glenn Whipp writes, “The list of great directors who never won an Oscar is ridiculous. Kubrick, Hitchcock, Altman, Fellini. Could this be the year that [Anderson] breaks out of that club, distinguished though it may be?”

Noting Anderson could bump that nominations total to 14 this year (as writer, director and producer), Dave Karger says, “This category could well contain two female filmmakers for the first time in five years,” naming Bigelow and Zhao among his picks.

Katie Walsh points out that, surprisingly, “Ryan Coogler has never been nominated for best director, and Jafar Panahi threads an incredible tonal needle.”

Advertisement

Best picture | Best animated feature | Best international feature

1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

T2. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”

T2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

4. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

5. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

6. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

7. Park Chan-wook, “No Other Choice”

8. Bill Condon, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”

RogerEbert.com Robert Daniels 1. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”

2. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

3. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”

4. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

5. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”



“With 11 prior nominations and zero wins, the Oscar has long eluded Paul Thomas Anderson. But with ‘One Battle After Another’ earning raves and an academy that has honored overdue directors three of the last four ceremonies (Jane Campion, Christopher Nolan, Sean Baker), maybe this is his year.” Turner Classic Movies Dave Karger 1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

2. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”

3. Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

4. Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

5. Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”



“On nomination day, 11-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson will likely become a 14-time Oscar nominee. Surprisingly, he’s never won in any category. But this could certainly be his year. Meanwhile, this category could well contain two female filmmakers for the first time in five years.” Los Angeles Times Amy Nicholson 1. Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

2. Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

3. Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite”

4. Park Chan-wook, “No Other Choice”

5. Bill Condon, “Kiss of the Spider Woman”



“Paul Thomas Anderson has 11 Academy Award nominations (no surprise there) and zero wins. What!? ‘One Battle After Another’ isn’t his best film — deciding that would start a real fist fight — but it’s worthy enough to claim a prize that’s long overdue.”