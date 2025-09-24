Advertisement
Awards

2026 Oscar predictions: best picture

photo collage of various photos on a chart like background
(Photo illustration Los Angeles Times; photos by Focus Features; Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Michael Ordoña
In the first balloting, just after Venice, Telluride and TIFF, more than 20 contenders received votes — but there’s already a clear favorite. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” has a double-digit lead over Chloé Zhao’s festival fave “Hamnet,” which is tightly bunched with Ryan Coogler’s very original blockbuster “Sinners” and Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite.”

Pointing out that Anderson hasn’t won a trophy yet despite 11 nominations, Katie Walsh says, “The bracing, electrifying and stunningly prescient ‘One Battle After Another’ feels like his moment.” Amy Nicholson says Coogler’s memorable vampire tale could help buck the Oscars’ tendency toward recency bias: “A spring release date shouldn’t be an awards-season sin, and ‘Sinners’ should prove it.”

Robert Daniels points out that “Hamnet’s” People’s Choice win at TIFF bodes well: Of the last 18 to take that prize, “16 have been nominated for best picture (including Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’) … her Shakespeare weepy appears to be an obvious early front-runner.” Glenn Whipp says “Hamnet’s” all-but-assured status as a top contender will color awards season: “Can a movie be too emotionally devastating? Get ready to unpack your feelings about grief. It’s going to be a fun few months.”

Best director | Best animated feature | Best international feature

1. “One Battle After Another”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “Sinners”
4. “A House of Dynamite”
5. “Jay Kelly”
6. “Sentimental Value”
T7. “Marty Supreme”
T7. “Wicked: For Good”
9. “It Was Just an Accident”
10. “Hedda”

line drawing of a person with short black hair, beard, and wearing glasses on a white circle

RogerEbert.com

Robert Daniels

1. “One Battle After Another”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “A House of Dynamite”
4. “Jay Kelly”
5. “Sentimental Value”
6. “The Testament of Ann Lee”
7. “Sinners”
8. “Rental Family”
9. “No Other Choice”
10. “Bugonia”

“With a prior awards juggernaut under her belt in the best picture winner ‘Nomadland,’ Chloé Zhao was already a good bet to return to the race. But now that ‘Hamnet’ has won TIFF’s People’s Choice Award — of whose last 18 winners, 16 have been nominated for best picture (including ‘Nomadland’) — her Shakespeare weepy appears to be an obvious early front-runner.”

line drawing of a person with short hair on a white circle

Turner Classic Movies

Dave Karger

1. “One Battle After Another”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “A House of Dynamite”
4. “Sentimental Value”
5. “Jay Kelly”
6. “Sinners”
7. “Wicked: For Good”
8. “It Was Just an Accident”
9. “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
10. “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

“With several promising contenders yet to screen (notably ‘Wicked: For Good,’ ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ and ‘Marty Supreme’), Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ and Chloé Zhao’s ‘Hamnet’ have emerged as early front-runners for the year’s biggest award. The field is already looking quite impressive.”

line drawing of a person with long hair on a white circle

Los Angeles Times

Amy Nicholson

1. “Sinners”
2. “One Battle After Another”
3. “A House of Dynamite”
4. “Hedda”
5. “Hamnet”
6. “Nouvelle Vague”
7. “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
8. “Sorry, Baby”
9. “Kiss of the Spider Woman”
10. “Nuremberg”

“A spring release date shouldn’t be an awards-season sin, and ‘Sinners’ should prove it. Ryan Coogler’s bootlegging, Southern vampire blockbuster is smart, ambitious, original and masterfully executed — a classic best picture contender. Oscar voters just have to think big.”

line drawing of a person with short hair and glasses on a white circle

IndieWire

Anne Thompson

1. “Sinners”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “One Battle After Another”
4. “A House of Dynamite”
5. “Train Dreams”
6. “The Smashing Machine”
7. “Jay Kelly”
8. “It Was Just an Accident”
9. “Frankenstein”
10. “Bugonia”

“Three movies are vying for front-runner status: Ryan Coogler’s scary period gangster drama ‘Sinners’; Chloé Zhao’s Toronto People’s Choice winner ‘Hamnet,’ a moving Shakespearean family drama; and Paul Thomas Anderson’s rollicking action-comedy ‘One Battle After Another.’ Tradition favors the emotional period drama.”

line drawing of a person with long hair on a white circle

Tribune News Service

Katie Walsh

1. “One Battle After Another”
2. “Marty Supreme”
3. “Sinners”
4. “Jay Kelly”
5. “Hamnet”
6. “A House of Dynamite”
7. “Frankenstein”
8. “Wicked: For Good”
9. “Sentimental Value”
10. “It Was Just an Accident”

“Paul Thomas Anderson has been nominated 11 times but never won an Oscar, and the bracing, electrifying and stunningly prescient ‘One Battle After Another’ feels like his moment. It’s also what everyone in the know keeps saying. It would be nice to see some international features make it into the best picture lineup too.”

line drawing of a man on a white circle

Los Angeles Times

Glenn Whipp

1. “One Battle After Another”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “Sentimental Value”
4. “Sinners”
5. “A House of Dynamite”
6. “Wicked: For Good”
7. “It Was Just an Accident”
8. “Marty Supreme”
9. “Jay Kelly”
10. “Bugonia”

“‘Hamnet’ was the talk of the Telluride Film Festival after its world premiere gutted the audience. Can a movie be too emotionally devastating? Get ready to unpack your feelings about grief. It’s going to be a fun few months.”

Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covered film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

