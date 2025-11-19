Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

-
-
-
A lead actor nomination for his performance as a revolutionary pulled out of retirement in “One Battle After Another” would push Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, into an exclusive Oscar club.
7
An acting nomination for “One Battle After Another” would be DiCaprio’s seventh.
1
He has won once, in 2016, as lead actor for “The Revenant.”
5
His other five acting nominations were for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
25
Other people in history have scored seven or more acting nominations.
28%
DiCaprio has worked with seven of those performers, or 28%: Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet.
4
DiCaprio has appeared with four of them — Blanchett, De Niro, Streep and Winslet — more than once.
8
Actors have reached the seventh-nomination milestone by age 50, as DiCaprio seems poised to do.
58%
Of those with seven or more acting nominations have won multiple Oscars — which bodes well for DiCaprio’s chances of winning his second come March.