Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Oscar chances, by the numbers

A lead actor nomination for his performance as a revolutionary pulled out of retirement in “One Battle After Another” would push Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, into an exclusive Oscar club.

7

An acting nomination for “One Battle After Another” would be DiCaprio’s seventh.

1

He has won once, in 2016, as lead actor for “The Revenant.”

5

His other five acting nominations were for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

25

Other people in history have scored seven or more acting nominations.

28%

DiCaprio has worked with seven of those performers, or 28%: Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet.

4

DiCaprio has appeared with four of them — Blanchett, De Niro, Streep and Winslet — more than once.

8

Actors have reached the seventh-nomination milestone by age 50, as DiCaprio seems poised to do.

58%

Of those with seven or more acting nominations have won multiple Oscars — which bodes well for DiCaprio’s chances of winning his second come March.