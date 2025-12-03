Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ Oscar (and EGOT) chances, by the numbers

A lead Oscar nomination for playing complicated witch Elphaba in “Wicked: For Good” would put Cynthia Erivo closer to an EGOT while furthering her status as a consummate entertainer.

A nomination would be Erivo’s third for acting, after previous nods for last year’s “Wicked,” and the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet.” She also was nominated for original song for co-writing “Stand Up” for “Harriet.”

Erivo owns a Daytime Emmy, Grammy and Tony, all related to the 2015 Broadway revival of “The Color Purple.” Fun fact: Occasional Erivo duet partner Ben Platt completed the same cycle with “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Years Erivo has been on the edge of EGOT status.

2016-2019

Erivo won her Daytime Emmy in 2017 in the short-lived musical performance in a daytime program category after singing on the “Today” show.

Yes, Daytime Emmys count. EGOT winners Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson and Alan Menken all received the “E” from daylight-hours programming.

A Primetime Emmy win seems inevitable for Erivo, nominated this year for guest actress for her tour de force performance as quintuplets on “Poker Face,” and in 2021 for limited series lead as Aretha Franklin in “Genius: Aretha.”

20

Tracks on singer-songwriter Erivo’s second solo album, “I Forgive You,” which was released to critical acclaim in 2025.

2025

Erivo received praise for two other high-risk, high-profile ventures: hosting the Tony Awards and playing the title role in the Hollywood Bowl staging of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Perhaps the major awards bodies should unite to give Erivo a hybrid Entertainer of the Year award.